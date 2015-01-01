पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड:नए साल में 5.50 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा एटीएम जैसा राशन कार्ड, देश में कहीं भी ले सकेंगे राशन

भागलपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • फिलहाल देश के 20 राज्यों में ले सकेंगे अनाज
  • इस कार्ड का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा प्रवासियों को होगा

नए साल में राशन कार्ड में बदलाव नजर आएगा। जिले के 5.50 लाख लोगों को एटीएम की तरह स्मार्ट राशन कार्ड बांटे जाएंगे। वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड के तहत जिले के कार्ड धारकों को इसका फायदा पूरे देश में मिलेगा। वे किसी भी देश के किसी भी हिस्से में अनाज ले सकेंगे।

जगह बदलने के बाद भी उनके कार्ड मान्य होंंगे। फिलहाल देश के 20 राज्याें में यह स्वीकार्य होगा। कार्ड बदलने की प्रक्रिया इस माह पूरी होनी थी, लेकिन विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण अब नए साल में इसकी प्रक्रिया पूरी होगी। इस कार्ड का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा प्रवासियों को होगा।

कभी भी बना सकते हैं कार्ड
राशन कार्ड बनवाने को अब लोग कभी भी आरटीपीए काउंटर पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। अभी 50 हजार अपात्र कार्ड रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

प्रवासियाें काे ज्यादा फायदा
वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड का काम जल्द शुरू हाेगा। इसे कहीं भी स्वैप कर कार्ड धारक अनाज ले सकेंगे।
- अंजनी श्रीवास्तव, डीएसओ

