  In The Second Phase, 54.44% Voting In 94 Seats, Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency Recorded The Lowest 43 Percent Voting.

विधानसभा चुनाव:दूसरे चरण में 94 सीटों पर 54.44% वोटिंग, भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे कम 43 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

भागलपुर13 मिनट पहले
नूरजहां ने 1952 में हुए पहले चुनाव में भी मतदान किया था। उनका हौसला मतदान करने आए अन्य वोटरों के लिए भी नजीर बन गया।

बिहार विधानसभा के दूसरे चरण की 94 सीटों के लिए मंगलवार मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। दूसरे चरण में 54.44 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई। मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एच.आर श्रीनिवास ने कहा कि मतदान के प्रतिशत में और वृद्धि संभावित है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्ष 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में इन्हीं जिलों में मतदान का प्रतिशत 56.17 था।

दूसरे चरण में कुल 1463 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इसमें पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 1316, महिला अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 146 और एक प्रत्याशी थर्ड जेंडर हैं। 18823 पोलिंग स्टेशन लोकेशन पर कुल 41362 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए गए थे। दूसरी ओर एडीजी मुख्यालय जीतेन्द्र कुमार ने कहा कि दूसरे चरण में कहीं से भी किसी अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नहीं है।

आठ क्षेत्रों कुशेश्वरस्थान(एससी), गौड़ाबौराम, मीनापुर, पारू, साहेबगंज, राघोपुर, अलौली(एससी) और बेलदौर में सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक वोटिंग हुई। मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एच.आर श्रीनिवास ने कहा कि मतदान के प्रतिशत में और वृद्धि संभावित है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्ष 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में इन्हीं जिलों में मतदान का प्रतिशत 56.17 था। इधर, भागलपुर जिले की पांच विधानसभा सीट पर 54.88 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे कम 43 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

लाेकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागलपुर जिले की पांच विधानसभा सीटाें पर 2240 बूथाें पर मंगलवार की सुबह सात से शाम छह बजे तक वाेटिंग हुई और 21 प्रत्याशियाें की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हाे गई। लेकिन चुनाव आयाेग वाेटिंग प्रतिशत नहीं बढ़ा पाया। बीते 2019 के लाेकसभा चुनाव की तुलना में ओवरऑल 1.72 प्रतिशत मतदान घट गया।

डेढ़ साल के अंदर ही बिहपुर काे छाेड़कर नाथनगर, भागलपुर, पीरपैंती और गाेपालपुर में मतदान प्रतिशत घटा है। जबकि 2015 की तुलना में बिहपुर, पीरपैंती और भागलपुर में भी वाेटिंग फीसदी घटा है। 2015 की तुलना में नाथनगर और गाेपालपुर में मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। लाेकसभा चुनाव 2019 में 56.60 फीसदी ओवरऑल वाेटिंग हुई थी। जबकि इस बार 54.88 प्रतिशत ही वाेटिंग हुई।

हालांकि 2015 की तुलना में कुछ प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। 2015 में 54.58 और इस बार 54.88 प्रतिशत मतदान हुए। अपने मताधिकार का प्रयाेग करने में नाथनगर विधानसभा के मतदाता सबसे आगे रहे। जबकि हर बार की तरह इस बार भी भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लाेग वाेटिंग करने में सबसे पीछे रहे।

भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में महज 43 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ, जबकि नाथनगर में 59.2 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। वाेटिंग कम होने पर डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने कहा कि शहरी क्षेत्र में वाेटिंग फीसदी काे बढ़ाने के लिए स्वीप की ओर से प्रयास किए गए थे। कम वाेटिंग की एक वजह अर्बनपैथी भी है। वाेटिंग फीसद कम हाेने के कारणाें का अध्ययन कराया जाएगा।

1952 के चुनाव में सास संग घूंघट में वाेट डालने गई थीं

बरहपुरा के वार्ड 33 की 105 साल की नूरजहां बेगम ने 17वीं विधानसभा चुनाव में भी मतदान किया। उनकी स्थिति-चल फिर नहीं सकतीं। बोल भी ठीक से नहीं पातीं। जिद-वोट देना। संदेश-लोकतंत्र हमसे ही है। गुस्सा - जवान लोगों को शर्म भी नहीं आती। का करते हैं, जो वोट भी नहीं दे सकते।

बिहपुर, पीरपैंती व गाेपालपुर में महिलाएं वाेटिंग में आगे

जिले की पांच में तीन विधानसभा सीटाें पर एक बार फिर से महिला मतदाताओं ने पुरुष मतदाताओं काे वाेटिंग में पीछे छाेड़ दिया। बिहपुर में केवल 57.4 फीसदी पुरुष मतदाताओं ने वाेटिंग की। जबकि 58.6 % महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। पीरपैंती में 56.1 प्रतिशत पुरुष और 57.9 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वाेटिंग की।

वहीं गाेपालपुर में 56.5 प्रतिशत पुरुष और 57.9 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वाेटिंग की। इसके अलावा नाथनगर और भागलपुर में महिला मतदाताओं से पुरुष वाेटर आगे रहे। नाथनगर में 60.1 % पुरुष और 59.9% महिलाओं ने मतदान किए। जबकि भागलपुर में 43.4% पुरुष और 42.6% महिला मतदाताओं ने वाेटिंग की।
भागलपुर में सबसे कम वाेटिंग हाेने के कारण
सबसे कम वाेटिंग भागलपुर विस सीट पर हुई। 2015 के विस के बाद से 2019 के लाेकसभा और इस बार के भी चुनाव में मतदान प्रतिशत घटा। 2015 में भागलपुर विस क्षेत्र में 48% मतदान हुआ था। 2019 के लाेकसभा में ढाई %घटकर 45.5% पर पहुंच गया। इस बार भी ढाई प्रतिशत घटकर 43% पर पहुंच गया है।

यहां मुकाबला त्रिकाेणीय है। भाजपा से राेहित पांडे, कांग्रेस से अजीत शर्मा और लाेजपा के राजेश वर्मा के बीच मुकाबला है। कम वाेटिंग के पीछे जानकार दाे मुख्य कारण बताते हैं। पहला, यह कि भाजपा के अंदर की खेमेबाजी, जिससे संगठन के स्तर पर मतदाताओं काे घराें से बाहर निकालने में भाजपा नेता व कार्यकर्ता सक्रिय नजर नहीं आए।

जबकि भाजपा की मजबूती ही संगठन की वजह से मानी जाती है। इसके साथ ही शहरी मतदाताओं के बीच इस बार तीन उम्मीदवार के मैदान में हाेने से कई वाेटराें में भ्रम की भी स्थिति थी, जिससे लाेग घराें से नहीं निकले और मतदान प्रतिशत घट गया।

