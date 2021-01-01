पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यादें:बिहपुर के स्वराज आश्रम में लगता था आजादी के दीवानों का जमावड़ा, फिरंगियों ने कब्जे में लिया तो उनके खिलाफ छेड़ा विद्राेह

भागलपुर39 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राकेश कुमार
बिहपुर बाजार स्थित ऐतिहासिक स्वराज आश्रम में आजादी के पूर्व स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों का जमघट लगता था। उनके देश की आजादी का ऐसा नशा था कि घर-परिवार को भूल यहां आशियाना बनाकर रहा करते थे। शायद यही वजह थी कि उक्त आश्रम के प्रति बिहपुर समेत इलाके के लोगों की आस्था आज भी कायम है।

9 जून 1930 को प्रथम राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न स्व. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद के कदम बिहपुर की धरती पर पड़े थे। सूचना मिलते ही ब्रिटिश सरकार ने उन पर लाठी बरसाने का सिपाहियों को आदेश दिया। सिपाहियों ने भी बखूबी आदेश का पालन किया, लेकिन उस समय दर्जनों फ्रीडम फाइटर राजेन्द्र बाबू के शरीर पर लेट गए और ब्रिटिश सरकार की लाठियां खाईं।

जब फिरंगियों का मन नहीं भरा तो राजेन्द्र बाबू को गिरफ्तार कर बिहपुर जीआरपी हाजत में बंद कर दिया था। ये बात उन दिनों की है जब बिहपुर के स्वराज आश्रम स्वराज को फिरंगियों ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया था और आश्रम को मुक्त कराने के लिए स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने विद्रोह छेड़ रखा था। उन दिनों यह आश्रम स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की शरण स्थली था। यही बैठकर स्वतंत्रता सैनानी फिरंगी से निपटने व अन्य दूसरे मुद्दों पर इकट्ठा होकर विचार-विमर्श किया करते थे।
इतिहास के जानकार बताते है की नमक सत्याग्रह व राष्ट्रीय झंडा फहराने को लेकर फिरंगियों ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानी व अन्य पर कई तरह से जुल्म ढाहे थे। 31 मई 1930 के दिन भागलपुर जिला मजिस्ट्रेट, एसपी, डीएसपी व पुलिस बल के साथ बिहपुर पहुंचे और स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को पीटने का फरमान जारी किया था।

9 जून, 1930 को बिहपुर आए थे प्रथम राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डाॅ.राजेन्द्र प्रसाद धरना दे रहे स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पिटाई से नहीं थे हुए हताश
एक जून को नशाबंदी को लेकर बिहपुर में स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व ग्रामीण गांजे व शराब की दुकान पर धरने पर बैठे थे। पीछे नहीं हटे तो पुलिस ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को जमकर पीटा और कांग्रेस भवन को कब्जे में ले लिया। उन दिनों कांग्रेस भवन व खादी भंडार का ऑफिस साथ ही था।

फिरंगियों ने राष्ट्रीय झंडा, चरखा, सूत, खादी का कपड़ा बाहर फेंक दिया। 2 जून 1930 को स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने कांग्रेस भवन को कब्जे में करने के लिए बगीचे में बैठक की। फिर 6 जून को दूसरी बैठक में उन्हें फिरंगियों द्वारा पीटा गया। मामला पटना कार्यालय तक पहुंच गया। 9 जून 1930 को उसी बगीचे में डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, बालदेव सहाय, मुरली मनोहर प्रसाद, प्रो. अब्दुल बरी समेत कई स्वतंत्रता सेनानी इकट्ठा हुए थे। जिन पर लाठियां बरसाई गई। इसमें राजेन्द्र प्रसाद घायल हुए थे। यह खबर अखबार यंग इंडिया में प्रमुखता से छपी थी।

