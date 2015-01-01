पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेहतर पुलिसिंग के लिए होगी कार्यशाला:पुलिस-पब्लिक में बढ़ी दूरियां, कैसे हो बेहतर संबंध, बताएंगे डीआईजी

भागलपुर10 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर और नवगछिया जिले में पुलिस और पब्लिक के बीच दूरियां बढ़ी है। इस साल पुलिस पर हमले के सबसे अधिक घटनाएं भागलपुर जिले में हुई है। जिले में पुलिस पर पथराव, गोलीबारी, थाने की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़, वर्दीधारियों के साथ मारपीट की 6 घटनाएं शहरी इलाकों के थाने में रिपोर्ट हुई है। ज्यादातर घटनाएं पर्व-त्योहारों के दौरान हुई है।

बिहपुर में पुलिस की पिटाई से इंजीनियर की मौत के बाद पुलिस-पब्लिक के बीच की खाई और चौड़ी हो गई है। पुलिस-पब्लिक के बीच कैसे बेहतर संबंध बने, दोनों के बीच समन्वय हो, इसके लिए डीआईजी सुजीत कुमार रेंज स्तर पर एक संवेदीकरण कार्यशाला करने जा रहे हैं। कार्यशाला में डीआईजी पुलिसवालों को पब्लिक से बेहतर संबंध बनाने की गुर सिखाएंगे। अभी कार्यशाला की तिथि घोषित नहीं हुई है।
दो चर्चित केसों में पुलिस के खिलाफ लोग कर रहे हैं आंदोलन की तैयारी
बिहपुर पुलिस की पिटाई से इंजीनियर आशुतोष पाठक की मौत मामले में अब तक मुख्य आरोपी थानेदार रंजीत मंडल गिरफ्तार नहीं हुआ है। उधर, अकबरनगर के खाद व्यवसायी के बेटे शिवम की हत्या कर 25 लाख लूट मामले में भी कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। दोनों मामले में परिजन और स्थानीय लोगों भागलपुर और नवगछिया पुलिस के खिलाफ आंदोलन की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
इस साल हमले की प्रमुख घटनाएं

  • सबौर पुलिस पर हमला कर परिजन कुख्यात अपराधी सोबराती मियां (सुल्तानपुर-भिट्‌ठी) को पुलिस हिरासत से परिजन छुड़ा कर ले गए थे।
  • 50 हजार के इनामी अपराधी पूर्व मुखिया रविंद्र यादव की गिरफ्तारी को गई पुलिस टीम पर परिजनों ने हमला कर दिया था और पुलिस की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ की थी।
  • अपहृत की बरामदगी और आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी को फतेहपुर गांव गई सबौर पुलिस पर पथराव कर आरोपी मो. सलाउद्दीन को छुड़ाया और थाने की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड।
  • शब-ए-बरात की शाम मोमिन टोला कब्रिस्तान में इबादत के लिए जुटे लोगों को लॉक डाउन का पालन कराने गई हबीबपुर पुलिस पर गोलीबारी-पथराव।
  • बकरीद के एक दिन पहले असानंदपुर लाइनबाग मस्जिद में जुमे की नमाज अदा करने जुटे लोगों को हटाने गई तातारपुर पुलिस पर पथराव, थाने की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़।
  • मुहर्रम की अठवीं और नवमी पर पैकरों ने कोतवाली और तातारपुर पुलिस पर हमला और पथराव कर दिया था, जिसमें पुलिस के अनिल ठाकुर जख्मी हो गया था।
