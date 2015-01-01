पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:इंदिरा ने देश को दुनिया के नक्शे पर स्थापित किया : अजीत शर्मा

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती विधायक अजीत शर्मा के निवास स्थित कांग्रेस के कैम्प कार्यालय में गुरुवार को समारोह पूर्वक मनाई गई। कांग्रेसजनों ने उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर स्मरण किया। इस अवसर पर विधायक सह बिहार कांग्रेस विधानमंडल दल के नेता अजीत शर्मा ने कहा कि पूरा मुल्क इंदिरा गांधी का ऋणी है। क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल में भारत को दुनिया के मानचित्र पर एक महत्वपूर्ण राष्ट्र के रूप में स्थापित किया।

उन्होंने भारत से गरीबी हटाओ का नारा बुलंद कर देश को कृषि उत्पाद के मामले में आत्मनिर्भर बनाया। गुटनिरपेक्ष देशों के नेता के रूप में उन्होंने भारत की तटस्थ रहकर दुनिया में भारत की एक सतत् भूमिका प्रतिपादित किया। भारत के संविधान में धर्मनिरपेक्ष शब्द को जोड़कर दुनिया में भारत की एक धर्मनिरपेक्ष छवि प्रस्तुत की। पार्टी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डा. अभय आनंद ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ने अपने कार्यकाल में भारत को दुनिया के विकसित देशों के समक्ष लाकर किया।

जिला महिला कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष कोमल सृष्टि ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी महिला शक्ति की प्रतीक थी, जिन्होंने महिलाओं को देश की राजनीति में अग्रिम पंक्तियों में लाया। मौके पर वार्ड पार्षद सह महानगर अध्यक्ष संजय सिन्हा, सोईन अंसारी, रविन्द्रनाथ यादव, सुनंदा रक्षित, सरवर कुरैशी, सौरभ पारीक, विवेक जैन, गौरव जैन, शालू मलिक, रवि हरि आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। वहीं कांग्रेस भवन दीप नगर में भी जयंती मनाई गई।

