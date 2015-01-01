पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:इंडसइंड बैंक के डिप्टी मैनेजर खाना लेकर कमरे में गए और लगा ली फांसी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
डिप्टी मैनेजर राहुल कुमार का फाइल फोटो।
  • सीवान के रहने वाले थे, भीखनपुर गुमटी नंबर-2 में किराए पर रहते थे

भीखनपुर गुमटी नंबर-2 में रमण कुमार के यहां किराए पर रहने वाले इंडसइंड बैंक के भागलपुर ब्रांच के डिप्टी मैनेजर राहुल कुमार (27 वर्ष) ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना बुधवार रात साढ़े नौ बजे की है। राहुल सीवान जिले के शेखपुरवा (थाना मजहरूलहक नगर) गांव के रहने वाले थे। राहुल कुछ माह पहले ही पूर्णिया से स्थानांतरित होकर यहां आए थे।

उनके बगल में रहने वाले किराएदार ने बताया कि राहुल ने रात करीब 9 बजे टिफिन वाले से खाना लिया व कमरे में चले गए और फिर भीतर से दरवाजा बंद कर लिया। कुछ देर बाद मैनें कमरे का दरवाजा खटखटाया पर अंदर से कोई आवाज नहीं आई। इसके बाद खिड़की से झांक कर देखा तो राहुल फंदे से लटके हुए थे। इस बात की सूचना मकान मालिक को दी। इसके बाद राहुल को फंदे से उतार कर इलाज के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।
आज भागलपुर आएंगे परिजन
इशाकचक पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दे दी है, जो भागलपुर के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार सुबह परिजन भागलपुर पहुंचेंगे, तब लाश का पोस्टमार्टम होगा। राहुल ने प्लास्टिक की रस्सी के सहारे छत के हुक से फांसी लगाई। घटना की जानकारी पाकर ब्रांच मैनेजर नंदन कुमार समेत अन्य कर्मी अस्पताल पहुंचे। अभी कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है, क्योंकि मृतक के कमरे की तलाशी पुलिस नहीं ले पाई है।

मकान मालिक ने बताया कि राहुल ने 15 दिन पहले कमरा किराए पर लिया था। इसके बाद ट्रेनिंग पर चले गए थे। पिता सुरेंद्र सिंह ने पुलिस को फोन पर बताया कि रविवार को राहुल घर से लौटे थे। एक दिन पहले ही उससे बात हुई थी। उसने आत्महत्या क्यों की, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। राहुल अपने माता-पिता के इकलौते पुत्र थे। अभी उनकी शादी नहीं हुई थी।

