मेंटनेंस के लिए 20 कराेड़ रुपए कहां गए, विभाग बेखबर:चुनावी घाेषणा में सिमटी एनएच की मरम्मत पथ निर्माण विभाग काे राशि मिली न निर्देश

भागलपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री ने तीन माह में एनएच निर्माण का दिया था निर्देश, अब तक प्रक्रिया में ही है उलझा

घाेरघट से मिर्जाचाैकी के बीच एनएच-80 की मरम्मत चुनावी घाेषणा में ही सिमटकर रह गई। पूर्व पथ निर्माण विभाग के मंत्री नंदकिशाेर यादव ने चुनाव से ठीक पहले इसकी घाेषणा की थी। इस दाैरान कहा था कि एनएच का नए सिरे से निर्माण हाेगा। लेकिन इससे पहले तत्काल राहत के लिए 20 कराेड़ से एनएच की मरम्मत हाेगी। यह काम पथ निर्माण विभाग करेगा। लेकिन ढाई माह बीतने के बाद भी अब तक पथ निर्माण विभाग काे न राशि मिली है और न ही मुख्यालय स्तर से काेई दिशा निर्देश ही मिला है।

एनएच की ओर से पथ निर्माण विभाग काे राशि ट्रांसफर करनी थी। लेकिन अब एनएच के इंजीनियर कह रहे हैं कि मरम्मत नहीं हाेगी। नए सिरे से एनएच बनेगा। इसका डीपीआर बन रहा है। जल्द डीपीआर बन जाएगा। हालांकि मरम्मत के लिए आवंटित 20 कराेड़ रुपए कहां गए, इसके बारे में न एनएच और न ही पथ निर्माण विभाग ही बता पा रहा है।

पथ निर्माण विभाग और एनएच के एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर मरम्मत के बारे में कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं बता पाए। दाेनाें ने कहा कि अब नए सिरे से ही एनएच का निर्माण हाेगा, इसके लिए पहल की जा रही है। वैसे मरम्मत के नाम पर चुनाव के दाैरान एनएच के कुछ गड्ढे भरे गए। पैचवर्क किया गया। लेकिन गड्ढे भरने के साथ ही दाेबारा से वहां की स्थिति पहले जैसी हाे गई है।

अब अगर डीपीआर बनने के बाद नए सिरे से एनएच का निर्माण हाेगा, ताे नए साल में ही एनएच की स्थिति सुधरने की संभावना है। जबकि केंद्रीय पथ परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने बीते नाै सितंबर काे ही निर्देश दिया था कि तीन माह के अंदर एनएच का काम शुरू करें, इसके बाद भी ढाई माह बीत जाने के बाद भी इस दिशा में काेई ठाेस पहल नहीं की जा सकी है।

971 कराेड़ से 120 किमी लंबा एनएच का नए सिरे से हाेना है निर्माण

बीते 9 सितंबर काे केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय ने घाेरघट से मिर्जाचाैकी के बीच करीब 120 किलाेमीटर लंबे एनएच का नए सिरे से निर्माण के लिए 971 कराेड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए। इसे लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने तीन माह में काम शुरू करने को कहा था।

यह कंक्रीट सड़क हाेगी। जरूरत के हिसाब से कहीं टू-लेन ताे कहीं फाेरलेन बनेगा। इसकी चाैड़ाई करीब 10 मीटर हाेगी। साथ ही प्रति माह राेड की प्रगति रिपाेर्ट भी भेजनी है। इसके लिए काम के नाम पर अभी केवल डीपीआर बनेगा। मंत्री की तय समय सीमा खत्म हाेने में अब महज 15 दिन बाकी हैं। लेकिन अब तक काेई काम जमीन पर नजर नहीं आ रहा है।

जर्जर एनएच से लगता है जाम कहलगांव जाने में होती परेशानी

नए सिरे से एनएच के निर्माण से पूर्व मरम्मत हाेनी थी। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हाेने से एनएच की स्थिति बेहद खराब हाे गई है। हालांकि चुनाव के दाैरान पेचवर्क जरूर किया। इसके बाद भी हालत नहीं सुधरी। अभी सबसे खराब स्थिति अकबरनगर से सुल्तानगंज के बीच एनएच की है। जगह-जगह पर जानलेवा गड्ढे हैं। इसके बाद सबाैर से कहलगांव के बीच भी हालत बेहद खराब है।

वहां पैचवर्क ऐसा किया गया कि नुकीले पत्थर निकल गए हैं। जबकि इस काम के लिए वहां जिला प्रशासन ने भारी वाहनाें के आवागमन के लिए भी कुछ दिनाें के लिए राेक लगाई थी। इसके बाद भी एनएच की स्थिति नहीं सुधर सकी। जर्जर एनएच से वहां जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। सबसे अधिक परेशानी कहलगांव जाने में हाेती है।

नए सिरे से निर्माण काे बन रही डीपीआर

एनएच की मरम्मत ताे नहीं, नए सिरे से निर्माण के लिए डीपीअार बन रहा है। इसके बाद अागे की पहल हाेगी।

- मनाेज कुमार पांडे, एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर, एनएच

एनएच की मरम्मत के लिए नहीं मिली राशि

एनएच की मरम्मत पथ निर्माण विभाग काे करनी थी। लेकिन इसके लिए न राशि मिली और न ही विभाग से दिशा निर्देश संबंधित काेई पत्र आया है।

- नवल किशाेर सिंह, एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर, आरसीडी

