पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:सद्भावना का माहौल कायम करना बेहद जरूरी : नदवी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाह मंजिल शाह मार्केट में आयोजित सर्वधर्म सम्मेलन में शहर के सभी धर्मों के लोग हुए शरीक

मानवता कल्याण बोर्ड के संस्थापक विश्व धार्मिक गुरु और इस्लामिक स्कॉलर सैयद सलमान हुसैनी नदवी ने कहा कि आज पूरे विश्व में प्रेम व सद्भावना का माहौल कायम करना बेहद जरूरी है। एक साजिश के तहत हिन्दू-मुस्लिमों के बीच नफरत की दीवार खड़ा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है लेकिन ऐसे मनसूबे को कामयाब नहीं होने दिया जाएगा, इसके लिए आपस में एकता और अखंडता की जरूरत है।

यह बातें उन्होंने रविवार को शाह मार्केट स्थित शाह मंजिल में आयोजित सर्वधर्म सद्भावना सम्मेलन ने कहीं। सैयद सलमान नदवी ने कहा कि अल्लाह, ईश्वर ने सभी इंसान को एक माता पिता से बनाया है, लिहाजा आपस में नफरत और ईष्या की भावना की कोई जगह नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी इंसान एक ही परिवार के सदस्य है।

खानकाह-ए-पीर दमड़िया के उप सज्जादानशीं सैयद शाह फखरे आलम हसन ने कहा कि आज लोग धर्म के नाम पर आपस में लड़ रहे हैं। यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि खानकाहों ने आपस में एकता, शांति और सद्भावना का सदैव पैगाम दिया है। सैयद हसन ने कहा कि भागलपुर से पूरे देश में एकता का संदेश जाना चाहिए, क्योंकि यहां सभी धर्म के मानने वाले मिलजुल कर रहते हैं।

कोई धर्म नफरत की इजाजत नहीं देता : निर्मल बाबा
सर्वधर्म सद्भावना सम्मेलन में कुप्पाघाट से आए स्वामी निर्मल बाबा ने कहा कोई भी धर्म आपस में नफरत की दीवार खड़ा करने की इजाजत नहीं देता है। डिप्टी मेयर राजेश वर्मा ने कहा कि आपस में एकता और भाईचारा स्थापित कर ही देश, राज्य और जिला का विकास मुमकिन होगा। गुरुद्वारा कमिटी के सचिव त्रिलोचन सिंह ने कहा कि एकता और सद्भावना मनुष्य का सबसे बड़ा हथियार है।

नफरत काे भुला कर गले लगाने की है जरूरत : सज्जादानशीं
राजीव कांत मिश्रा ने कहा कि यह हिन्दुस्तान की खूबसूरती है कि यहां सभी धर्म के मानने वाले भाईचारा के साथ रहते हैं। कुछ लोग एक राजनीतिक साजिश के तहत आपस में नफरत की दीवार खड़ा करना चाहते है जो गलत है। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन खानकाह-ए-पीर दमड़िया के 14वें सज्जादानशीं सैयद हसन मानी ने किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को आपस में नफरत और ईष्या काे भुला कर गले लगाने की जरूरत है। मौके पर सैयद युसुफ हुसैनी नदवी, सैयद युनूस हुसैनी नदवी, डा. सलाहउद्दीन अहसन, मौलाना अब्दुल्ला बुखारी, शहाबुद्दीन बर्दी खान, एनुल होदा सहित बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे। सज्जादानशीं फखरे आलम हसन ने सभी का स्वागगत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें