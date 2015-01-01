पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भयानक लापरवाही:जाे ईंट एक हाथ से टूट रही, उसे स्मार्ट सिटी की टेक्निकल टीम स्ट्रेंथ के हिसाब से फिट मान रही

भागलपुर12 मिनट पहले
सूखी ईंट काे देखते एजेंसी के डीजीएम रंजन कुमार प्रधान। उन्हाेंने बगल में पड़ी कच्ची ईंट (इनसेट में) की तरफ देखा तक नहीं।
  • भास्कर ने खाेली पाेल ताे डीजीएम पहुंचे मौके पर, सूखी ईंट काे बेहतर बताया, कच्ची काे हाथ तक नहीं लगाया
  • इस तर्क को समझिए, मानिए, डीजीएम कहते हैं कच्ची ईंट के सूखने का इंतजार करते हैं, फिर ढलाई करते हैं

स्मार्ट सिटी फंड से सैंडिस कंपाउंड में कच्ची ईंट से हो रहे निर्माण कार्यों की रपट दैनिक भास्कर में छपने के बाद ठेका कंपनी सिंघल एजेंसी के डीजीएम रंजन कुमार प्रधान शुक्रवार काे हड़बड़ाकर मौके पर पहुंचे। लेकिन कार्रवाई की बात से इतर निर्माण कार्य को सही ठहराने की कोशिश करते रहे।

उन्होंने सूखी ईंट काे दिखा कर बेहतरी का दावा तो जरूर किया, लेकिन कच्ची ईंट काे हाथ तक नहीं लगाया। पूछने पर कहा, कच्ची ईंट लगाकर उसके सूखने का इंतजार करते हैं, तभी पीसीसी ढलाई करते हैं।

उनके इस बयान से सवाल उठ रहा है कि जो ईंट मुट्‌ठी के प्रेशर से भरभरा रही है, वह स्ट्रैंथ के हिसाब से टेक्निकली फिट कैसे है। भले ही 6.80 रुपए वाली इस ईंट काे एजेंसी सही मान रही है, लेकिन भास्कर की तरफ से टेक्निकल ऑडिट करने वाली इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज की टीम इसे गलत बता रही है। बता दें कि दैनिक भास्कर के साथ बीईसी के इंजीनियराें की टीम ने गुरुवार को सैंडिस कंपाउंड में 37 कराेड़ से चल रहे निर्माण टेक्निकल ऑडिट किया था और निर्माण की गुणवत्ता पर सवाल उठाए थे।

पहले भी पुरानी ईंट का उपयोग करने पर एजेंसी पर उठाई गई थी उंगली

स्मार्ट सिटी के ही टेक्निकल मैनेजर मुकुल कुमार सिंह की टीम यह मान रही है कि एजेंसी के काम में हमलाेगाें ने भी कई बार सुधार करवाया है। इसी एजेंसी ने शुरू में पुरानी ईंट बिछाकर ढलाई की थी। मामला जब मीडिया में आया तो टीम ने गलती मानी और पुरानी काे उखाड़कर नई ईंट लगायी गयी थी। एजेंसी ने स्वीकारा था कि यह गलती से लग गयी थी।

ये हैं डीजीएम के दावे

डीजीएम ने जगह-जगह टूटे हुए रेड स्टाेन काे दिखाते हुए कहा कि इसे जानबूझ कर छाेड़ा गया है ताकि वहां पानी निकासी के लिए अंदर पाइप डाला जाएगा। रेड स्टाेन के टूटने और टेढ़े-मेढ़े तरीके से लगाने पर कहा कि उसकी घिसाई कराएंगे और बीच में मैटेरियल भरेंगे। जहां टीम ने 21 दिन तक पैदल ट्रैक में पानी डालने की सलाह दी थी, एजेंसी ने सात से 10 दिन ही पानी देना पर्याप्त बताया।

ट्रैक से पानी के स्लाेप नहीं हाेने के सवाल पर कहा कि वहां से पाइप निकाल कर ट्रैक के साइड में नाला बनाया जाएगा। बालू में पत्थराें के मिलावट पर कहा कि इसे मशीन से अलग करते हैं। इंजीनियर अाभाष रंजन ने कहा कि डीएम के निरीक्षण के दाैरान कहा गया था कि एक जगह ही मैदान में बालू न रखें। वहां से बालू हटाकर दूसरी जगह रखा गया। इसी दाैरान कुछ लोकल बालू या मिट्‌टी मिल गई है।

बीसीई के एक्सपर्ट ने कहा, कच्ची ईंट का निचला हिस्सा कभी नहीं सूखेगा

एजेंसी के इस दावे काे इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के स्ट्रक्चर इंजीनियर अभिषेक कुमार ने खारिज करते हुए कहा कि कच्ची ईंट काे लगाने के बाद किसी भी स्थिति में उसका निचला हिस्सा नहीं सूखेगा। उसमें नमी बरकरार रहेगी। टाइल्स में सात से दस दिन तक पानी देने से 86 प्रतिशत काेरम ही पूरा हाेता है।

बाकी 14 प्रतिशत ताे 14 दिन बाद ही ठीक हाे सकता है। इतने बड़े काम में मार्जिन ऑफ इरर नहीं हाेना चाहिए। एजेंसी भले ही कह रही हाे कि टाइल्स काे घिस देंगे, लेकिन काम काे देखकर ऐसा नहीं लग रहा है। बालू काे देखकर यह नहीं लगा कि उससे मिट्टी और पत्थर मशीन से अलग किये जा रहे हैं। सीमेंट की मिलावट ऐसी है कि टाइल्स के बगल में छूने से चूर हाे रही थी। सही मैटेरियल हाेता ताे वह ढेला जैसा बन जाता।

विस में उठाएंगे मुद्दा : विधायक

नगर विधायक अजीत शर्मा ने कहा कि एक बार सैंडिस कंपाउंड में घटिया निर्माण पर हमने अावाज बुलंद की ताे सुधार हुआ था। दाेबारा गड़बड़ी हाे रही है। इस मुद्दे काे विधानसभा में उठाएंगे। सरकार काे पत्र भी लिखेंगे।

सरकार काे करेंगे शिकायत : मेयर

मेयर सीमा साह ने कहा कि स्मार्ट सिटी के कामकाज में अफसरशाही हावी है। जन प्रतिनिधियाें काे काेई जानकारी नहीं दी जाती है। हमलाेग पार्षदाें के साथ जाकर काम का जायजा लेंगे। इसकी शिकायत सरकार काे करेंगे।

