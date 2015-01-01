पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:जज, डॉक्टर, प्रोफेसर, एसपी घर में कर रहे छठ, बोले-कोरोना से बचें, घर में भी उतना ही पुण्य, जितना नदी किनारे

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • छठ पर शहर में उल्लास, सामाजिक दूरी रखें, खुद बचें और अपनों को भी संक्रमण से बचाएं

कोरोनाकाल में इस बार लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पर लोगों का उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा है। नदी घाट, तालाब पूजा के लिए सजकर तैयार हो गए हैं तो शहर के कई लोग घरों में कुंड बनाकर ही भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी में हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने और त्योहारी आनंद को दोगुना कर छठी मईया की आराधना के लिए इस बार शहर की कई शख्सियतें घर से पूजा करेंगी। जज, डॉक्टर, प्राचार्य समेत कई प्रबुद्धजनों ने लोगों से भी इस बार घर से ही पूजा करने की अपील भी की है। अलग-अलग पेशे से जुड़ी शख्सियतों के घर से पूजा की तैयारियां और संक्रमण से बचाव को बताती एक रिपोर्ट...।

मन रखिए शुद्ध तो कहीं जाने की नहीं है जरूरत
एडीजे-2 प्रीति वर्मा कई बरसों से घर की छत पर ही कुंड बनाकर छठ कर रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया, शुद्ध मन से यदि घर पर ही छठ करें तो वहां भी नदी जैसा ही पुण्य मिलता है। कोरोना संक्रमण से घर-परिवार को बचाने के लिए छत पर ही छठ करना अच्छा है। यहां भी सपरिवार पूजा करने से वही आनंद व संतुष्टि मिलेगी जो नदी किनारे मिलती है। जब तक कोरोना की दवा नहीं आती, तब तक परहेज रखें।

इस बार घाट नहीं घर ही सुरक्षित
सबाैर काॅलेज की प्रिंसिपल कामिनी दुबे 20 साल से छठ पूजा कर रही हैं। इस बार आदमपुर बैंक काॅलाेनी स्थित घर पर ही छठ करेंगी। उन्होंने बताया, हमारे घर से इस बार काेई भी घाट नहीं जाएगा। प्रशासन ने जब अपील की है कि घाट न जाएं तो हमलाेग भी इसका ध्यान रख रहे हैं।

31 साल से कर रहीं पूजा, 87 साल की अनिला इस बार नहीं जाएंगी घाट
इंस्पेक्टर ऑफ काॅलेज आर्ट्स एंड काॅमर्स डाॅ. एसके राय की 87 वर्षीय मां अनीला राय 31 साल से छठ कर रही हैं। इस बार भी वे अकबरनगर के पास हरियाेखैरैया में हर बार की तरह छठ करेंगी। लेकिन सामूहिक ताैर पर नहीं सिर्फ परिवार तक ही सीमित रखेंगी। इस बार वे महज सात सूप ही उठाएंगी। उन्हाेंने बताया, कोरोना खतरनाक है। अपनों के जीवन और उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए ही छठ मनाते हैं। इसलिए सभी को काेविड-19 के प्राेटाेकाॅल का पालन करना चाहिए। घर में भी उल्लास और उत्साह बरकरार रहता है।

बीसीई के प्राचार्य आवास में ही बनवा रहे हैं तालाब
भागलपुर काॅलेज ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग के प्राचार्य डाॅ. निर्मल कुमार अपने आवास परिसर में अस्थाई तालाब बना कर छठ पूजा कर रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया, उनके यहां 40 साल से छठ हो रहा है। हर बार घाट पर पूजा होती थी। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए घर से पूजा करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा, सभी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करते हुए पूजा करें।

घर में रहकर पूजा करना ही बेहतर
आदमपुर के जीपी गोपाल भूषण प्रसाद की पत्नी निशा प्रसाद 40 साल से छठ कर रही हैं। वे इस बार घर की छत पर छोटा कुंड बनाकर पूजा कर रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया, कोरोनाकाल में घाट पर बुजुर्गों व बच्चों का जाना ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे में हम जिनकी सलामती के लिए छठ करते हैं, उनके नुकसान के लिए गंगा घाट क्यों जाएं। घर पर ही छठ करेंगे।

कई बरसों से छत पर ही कर रही हूं पूजा
मेडिकल ऑफिसर के पद से वीआरएस ले चुकीं लालबाग की डॉ. शैलबाला श्रीवास्तव पिछले कई बरसों से घर पर ही छठ कर रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया, अब नदी घाट पर पहले जैसी सफाई नहीं है। चूंकि छठ पवित्रता का त्योहार है, इसलिए घर पर ही पर्व करना बेहतर है। नदी घाटों पर ज्यादा लोगों के होने से संक्रमण का डर है। इसलिए घर में ही छठ करें।

इस बार गंगा स्नान नहीं, जल छिड़क कर ही पूजा
मायागंज अस्पताल में स्त्री एवं प्रसव विभाग की डाॅ. राेमा यादव पिछले साल से छठ कर रही हैं। इस बार काेराेना काे देखते हुए उन्हाेंने अपने घर की छत पर ही अर्ध्य देने के लिए छाेटा कुंड बनवाया है। उन्होंने कहा, पहले पूजा मेरी मां करती थीं। वे 74 साल की हो गईं। अब मैं पूजा करती हूं। मैंने गंगा स्नान नहीं किया, गंगाजल छिड़क लिया। संक्रमण से बचें। घर से ही पूजा करें।

घर में ही बना लिया छोटा तालाब, नहीं जाऊंगी घाट
आदमपुर के स्व. डाॅ. रामजी सिंह की बहू गायनी स्पेशलिस्ट डाॅ. दीप्ति सात साल से पर्व कर रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया, सास से 7 साल पहले छठ की जिम्मेदारी ली थी। हमने अपने घर में ही छत पर छाेटा तालाब बनाया है। कोरोना को देखते हुए सावधानी जरूरी है। दूसराें काे भी सुरक्षित रखना है, इसलिए छठ घर में ही मनाएं।

सिटी एसपी की मां समेत 166 पुलिसवाले कर रहे हैं छठ
सिटी एसपी सुशांत कुमार सरोज की मां 70 वर्षीया प्रमिला देवी समेत जिले के 166 पुलिस वाले और उनके परिजन छठ कर रहे हैं। सिटी एसपी के सरकारी आवास में उनकी मां सूर्योपासना में जुटी हुई है। गुरुवार को एसएसपी आशीष भारती समेत कई पुलिस और प्रशासन अधिकारी खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने सिटी एसपी के आवास पहुंचे। उधर, 45 महिला समेत 166 पुलिस वालों को छठ पूजा के लिए एसएसपी ने छुट्‌टी दी है।

