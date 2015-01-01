पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:हत्या कर पहचान मिटाने को चेहरे को गोद डाला

घोघाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घोघा में नाबालिग की हत्या की पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

घोघा में नाबालिग लड़की की हत्या के बाद लोगों में दहशत है। हत्यारों ने लड़की की बेरहमी से मारा था। उसके चेहरे पर भी जख्म के कई निशान थे। गले में दुपट्टा कसा हुआ था। पास में ही उसका चप्पल पड़ा था। हत्यारों ने शव की पहचान मिटाने के लिए चेहरे पर धारदार हथियार से कई वार किए थे। ग्रामीणों ने कपड़े से उसकी पहचान की। लोग हत्या के पीछे की वजह जानने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। मृतका के पिता की बीमारी से 10 साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। मां मजदूरी कर दाे बच्चियाें को पाल रही है।

अपराधियों के लिए सेफ जोन हैं घोघा के ईंट-भट्‌ठे
अपराधियों के लिए घोघा में संचालित ईंट-भट्‌ठे सेफ जोन हैं। पहले भी अपराधियों ने हत्या के बाद यहां शव को ठिकाने लगाया है। आठ साल पहले अठगामा के विशन मंडल की भी अपराधियों ने यहां गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। वहीं छह साल पहले घोघा बाजार के शारदा साह के पुत्र राजा कुमार की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके कुछ दिन बाद ही पक्कीसराय स्थित ईंट-भट्ठे पर एक लड़की की हत्या कर दी गई थी।

