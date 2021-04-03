पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज भी 3 घंटे नहीं रहेगी बिजली:कई जगहों पर 11 से 2 बजे तक नहीं रहेगी बत्ती, मेंटेनेंस के चलते 4 घंटे का ब्रेक

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहर को गर्मी में राहत देने के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। कंपनी ने अलग-अलग फीडर में मेंटेनेंस शुरू कर दिया। यह पूरे माह चलेगा। इसके लिए मोजाहिदपुर पावर हाउस, अलीगंज, मायागंज, जेल, बरारी, सीएस, टीटीसी और नाथनगर पीएसएसी के सभी फीडर में ब्रेकर, ट्रांसफाॅर्मर, स्विच, इंसुलेटर, लूज जंफर को दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है।

तारों की राह में आने वाले पेड़ों की टहनी की कटाई भी की जा रही है। कंपनी का कहना है कि इस मेंटेनेंस के बाद उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली संकट नहीं झेलना होगा। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को मायागंज और जेल सब-स्टेशन को बंद रखा गया। इससे अस्पताल, आदमपुर, तिलकामांझी, वाटर वर्कस, सहित जीरोमाइल फीडर से चार घंटे तक कटौती की गई।

हालांकि कपनी ने अपनी दी हुई सूचना से घंटाभर ज्यादा कटौती की। नाथनगर पीएसएस से लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी थाना तक तारों के बीच आने वाले पेड़ों की टहनी की कटाई की गई। चार घंटे तक यूनिवर्सिटी फीडर बंद रखा गया।
ये मोहल्ले हुए प्रभावित
तिलाकामांझी, जवारीपुर, लालबाग, पुलिस लाइन, नीलकंठ नगर, सच्चिदानगर कॉलोनी, गांधी ग्राम कॉलोनी, आनंदगढ़ कॉलोनी, जीरोमाइल, जेल रोड, आदमपुर, खंजरपुर, मनालीचौक, कोयला घाट सहित अन्य क्षेत्र में सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे बिजली गुल रही।
आज सीएस और टीटीसी पीएसएस रहेगा 3 घंटे बंद
सीएस और टीटीसी सब-स्टेशन के मेंटेनेंस के लिए शुक्रवार को कई फीडर में शटडाउन लिया जाएगा। घंटाघर, भीखनपुर, बरहपुरा, डीएम कोठी, खलीफाबाग और नया बाजार फीडर तीन घंटा बंद रहेगा। सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बिजली नहीं रहेगी। जूनियर इंजीनियर रवि रंजन ने बताया, मेंटेनेंस के लिए कटौती की जा रही है।
32 बकायेदारों ने नहीं दिए पैसे, काटा गया कनेक्शन
बिल की वसूली के अभियान में 32 बकायेदारों का कनेक्शन काटे गए। मोजाहिदपुर विद्युत सबडिवीजन के असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर स्वर्णिम कुमार ने बताया, अब तक 500 से अधिक कनेक्शन काटे गए हैं।

