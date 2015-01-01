पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस पिटाई से इंजीनियर की माैत की हाेगी मजिस्ट्रियल जांच आराेपी बिहपुर थानेदार काे बर्खास्त करने की भी अनुशंसा

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • डिस्ट्रिक्ट जज ने नवगछिया के एसीजेएम को एक माह में रिपोर्ट देने को कहा

बिहपुर पुलिस की पिटाई से इंजीनियर आशुतोष पाठक की मौत मामले में डिस्ट्रिक्ट जज अरविंद कुमार पांडेय ने मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। जांच का जिम्मा नवगछिया सिविल कोर्ट में पदस्थ एसीजेएम-3 प्रमोद कुमार पांडेय को मिला है।

वे एक माह के अंदर जांच पूरी कर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट सीलबंद लिफाफे में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश को सौंपेंगे। मामले की पारदर्शी जांच के लिए नवगछिया की एसपी स्वपना जी मेश्राम ने जिलाधिकारी प्रणव कुमार से अनुरोध किया था।

डीएम ने मामले की गंभीरता देखकर नवगछिया एसपी के आवेदन को अनुशंसित कर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश से ज्यूडिशयल इंक्वायरी का अनुराेध किया था।

नवगछिया एसपी ने डीआईजी काे भेजा पत्र, विभागीय कार्यवाही शुरू

दूसरी ओर नवगछिया एसपी ने पिटाई के आरोपी बिहपुर के फरार थानेदार रंजीत मंडल की बर्खास्तगी की अनुशंसा की है। एसपी ने डीआईजी को अनुशंसा का पत्र भेजा है। उसी अनुशंसा के आधार पर आरोपी थानेदार पर विभागीय कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है।

आरोपी थानेदार की बर्खास्तगी डीआईजी के स्तर से होनी है। इसके लिए कुछ आवश्यक प्रक्रियाएं होती हैं, जिनके पूरे होने के बाद बर्खास्तगी पर डीआईजी की मुहर लग सकती है। माना जा रहा है कि थानेदार के साथ-साथ जेल गए जमादार पर भी बर्खास्तगी का शिकंजा कस सकता है।

वारदात के बाद अब तक आरोपी थानेदार की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस उसके घर कुर्क कर चुकी है। गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से परिजन और इलाके के लोगों में पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश है। कई लोग पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं और आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर कमिश्नर कर चुकी हैं जांच

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर कमिश्नर वंदना किनी ने दो बार स्पॉट पर जाकर मामले की जांच की है। कमिश्नर अपनी रिपोर्ट निर्वाचन आयोग को सौंपेंगी।

24 अक्टूबर काे मड़वा गांव में मामूली विवाद में इंजीनियर को थाने में ले जाकर बिहपुर पुलिस ने बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी थी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई थी। डीएम के निर्देश पर गठित मेडिकल टीम को पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान इंजीनियर के शरीर पर जख्म के कई निशान मिले थे।

मामले में जनांदोलन होता देख डीआईजी सुजीत कुमार ने बिहपुर के तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार मंडल, निजी चालक जहांगीर सहित अन्य के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। रंजीत मंडल अब तक फरार है।

