पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अफसराें काे मिला टास्क, सेवा भाव से छठ पूजा में ड्यूटी करने की दी गई नसीहत

भागलपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिटी एसपी ने कोरोना से बचने के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने का दिया निर्देश

टाउन हाॅल में गुरुवार काे छठ पूजा के अवसर पर दाे दिनाें तक ड्यूटी करने वाले पुलिस अफसराें व मजिस्ट्रेट काे उनकी ड्यूटी के ताैर तरीके की जानकारी दी गई। माैके पर सिटी एसपी सुशांत कुमार सराेज ने अफसराें से कहा कि वे छठ पूजा की ड्यूटी को ड्यूटी समझ कर नहीं बल्कि सेवा भाव से करें।

घाटों पर छठ व्रत करने वालाें से अफसर घराें पर ही छठ मनाने का अनुराेध करेंगे। इसके बाद भी अगर वे गंगा घाट पर ही पूजा करेंगे ताे अफसर व मजिस्ट्रेट उन्हें सहयाेग करेंगे। अफसराें से कहा गया कि वे काेविड-19 से बचाव की गाइडलाइन का पालन करवाएंगे। काेई बुजुर्ग या बच्चा घाट जाता दिखे ताे उन्हें घाट न जाने का अनुराेध करेंगे।

ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा ने अफसराें से कहा कि घाट पर बाइक काे भी जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा, लेकिन अगर बाइक पर व्रती हाेंगी ताे वैसी परिस्थिति में उन्हें जाने से नहीं राेक जाएगा। उन्हाेंने अफसराें से कहा कि छठ पूजा पर घाट किनारे कई लाेगाें की मनाैती हाेती है। सिटी एसपी के अलावा टाउन डीएसपी, डीसीएलआर, बीडीओ, सीओ थानेदार ज्वाइंट ब्रीफिंग में माैजूद थे। अफसराें से कहा गया कि अधिक से अधिक लाेग छठ पूजा घराें में ही करें, ऐसा उन्हें बताएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें