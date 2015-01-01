पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे ने किया बदलाव:नवगछिया रूट पर अवध-असम, महानंदा समेत कई ट्रेनें दो फरवरी तक रहेंगी रद्द

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोहरे में ट्रेनों की देरी से यात्रियों को हो रही परेशानी को देखते हुए रेलवे ने ट्रेन परिचालन प्रबंधन के लिए 16 दिसंबर से अवध-असम, महानंदा, अमृतसर वीकली और कामाख्या डेली दो फरवरी तक रद्द कर दी है। पूर्वोत्तर सीमांत रेलवे के मुख्य पीआरओ शुभानन चंदा ने बताया, ट्रेन - 05909/05910 डिब्रूगढ-लालगढ़ दैनिक डिब्रूगढ़ से 20 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक लालगढ़ से 19 दिसंबर से 3 फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी।

वहीं ट्रेन संख्या 05933/05934 डिब्रूगढ़-अमृतसर वीकली स्पेशल डिब्रूगढ़ से 22 फरवरी से 26 जनवरी व अमृतसर से 25 दिसंबर से 29 जनवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 02549/02550 कामाख्या-आनंद विहार दैनिक एक्सप्रेस कामाख्या से 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक तथा आनंद विहार से 18 दिसंबर से 2 फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 05483 /05484 अलीपुरद्वार-दिल्ली महानंदा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेन अलीपुरद्वार से 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक तथा दिल्ली से 18 दिसंबर से दो फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें