टीएमबीयू:परीक्षा विभाग से ही लीक हुआ गणित का पर्चा, ब्लेड से पैकेट फाड़कर निकाला सेटर का पेपर

भागलपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसर बोले-लीक करने वाले की हुई है पहचान, स्थगित परीक्षाएं अब 28 और 31 दिसंबर को

टीएमबीयू में स्नातक पार्ट-3 के गणित का पर्चा परीक्षा विभाग से ही लीक हुआ था। जांच कमेटी ने विभाग के गाेपनीय शाखा काे पर्चा लीक के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। कमेटी ने शनिवार काे अपनी रिपाेर्ट प्रभारी वीसी काे साैंप दी। कमेटी ने कहा है कि अब परीक्षा नियंत्रक बताएं कि उन्हाेंने गाेपनीय शाखा का जिम्मा किसे दिया? जिसे भी जिम्मेदारी दी, उसकी भूमिका पर्चा लीक करने में है।

उसके पकड़े जाने पर आगे खुलासा हाेगा कि इस कड़ी में दूसरा भी काेई शामिल था या नहीं। यदि था ताे काैन और कितने लाेग शामिल थे। इस बीच डीएसडब्ल्यू और परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने कहा, पर्चा लीक करने वाले की पहचान हुई है। इसके साक्ष्य भी मिले हैं। अब कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया हाेगी। इसमें करीब हफ्ताभर लगेगा। हालांकि उन्हाेंने नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया। टीएमबीयू में 4 साल में आधा दर्जन बार पर्चा लीक हाे चुका है। 2019 के बाद यह दूसरा मामला है, जिसमें दाेषी पकड़ाया है। बाकी मामलाें में जांच तक पूरी नहीं हुई। इस बार टीएमबीयू ने जांच डीन डाॅ. केष्कर ठाकुर, पीजी पर्शियन एचओडी डाॅ. अबू हलीम अख्तर व टीएनबी के मैथिली के शिक्षक डाॅ. अमिताभ चक्रवर्ती काे दी थी।

हस्तलिखित पर्चे की ऑफिस काॅपी से खुलासा
सूत्राें ने बताया, जांच कमेटी ने प्रश्नपत्र सेटर और परीक्षा नियंत्रक से पर्चा लीक से जुड़ी जानकारी लेने को 20-20 सवाल बनाए। परीक्षा केन्द्र से पैकेट भी मंगाए। लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। एक दिन पहले कमेटी दाेबारा परीक्षा विभाग गई।

कंट्राेलर से सेटर के तैयार प्रश्नाें के हस्तलिखित पर्चे की ऑफिस काॅपी मांगी। इसमें ऑफिस काॅपी के पैकेट से छेड़छाड़ मिली। कमेटी का कहना है, इसी पैकेट से या ताे पर्चे का फाेटाे किया गया या पर्चा दूसरी जगह ले जाकर किसी से लिखवाया। बाद में उसे ऑफिस काॅपी के पैकेट में डाल दिया गया।

