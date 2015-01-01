पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:मंदिर में चोरी करने में असफल रहने पर बदमाशों ने स्कूटी को फूंक डाला

भागलपुर21 मिनट पहले
मायागंज मोहल्ले में निरंजन कुमार सिन्हा के घर के मंदिर में बदमाश चोरी नहीं कर पाए तो आक्रोश में बाहर खड़ी स्कूटी फूंक दी। आग में स्कूटी पूरी तरह से जल गई। सुबह में घरवाले जगे तो घटना की जानकारी हुई। इसके बाद बरारी थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराया। निरंजन सिन्हा ने बताया कि सुबह करीब 3 बजे बदमाशों ने स्कूटी में आग लगाई।

बदमाश मंदिर में रखे कीमती सामान चुराने आए थे, जिसमें विफल होने पर स्कूटी को आग के हवाले कर दिया। मोहल्ले के कुछ दबंग डरा-धमका कर यहां से भगाना चाहते हैं। अक्सर रात में वे लोग गाली-गलौज और बम मारने की धमकी देते हैं। निरंजन ने पुलिस से जान-माल की रक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। बरारी पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर जांच की। आसपास कोई सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगा नहीं रहने से चोरों का पता लगाना पुलिस के लिए चुनौती होगी।

