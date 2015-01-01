पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागलपुर जिले के 7 सीटों का गणित:नरेंद्र नीरज लगातार चौथी बार विजयी, पवन यादव सबसे अधिक व अजीत शर्मा सबसे कम वोट से जीते

भागलपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा ने 3, जदयू ने 2 और राजद-कांग्रेस को 1-1 सीट पर कामयाबी, लोजपा का खाता भी नहीं खुला
  • कांग्रेस का दुर्ग रहा कहलगांव में पहली बार लहराया केसरिया पताका
  • पीरपैंती और नाथनगर के एमएलए ने अपनी सीटें गंवाई

भागलपुर जिले की सातों सीट की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। 2015 में जहां भागलपुर में बीजेपी का सूपड़ा साफ हो गया था, वहीं इस बार सात में तीन सीट पर विजय हासिल की। भाजपा ने पीरपैंती, कहलगांव व बिहपुर सीट जीत ली। ये तीनों सीट एनडीए के लिए चुनौती थी।

पीरपैंती से भाजपा के ललन पासवान ने राजद के सीटिंग एमएलए रामविलास पासवान को, कहलगांव से बीजेपी के पवन यादव ने सदानंद सिंह के बेटे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी शुभानंद मुकेश को और बिहपुर से भाजपा के ई. कुमार शैलेंद्र ने राजद के पूर्व सांसद बुलो मंडल को हराकर जीत हासिल की। उधर, भागलपुर में कांग्रेस के सीटिंग विधायक अजीत शर्मा जीत गए।

उन्होंने भाजपा के रोहित शर्मा को हराया। वे लगातार तीसरी बार जीते हैं। गोपालपुर से जदयू के गोपाल मंडल ने राजद के शैलेश कुमार को हराया। वे लगातार चौथी बार जीते हैं। सुल्तानगंज सीट जदयू के खाते में गई। यहां प्रो. ललित नारायण मंडल ने कांग्रेस के ललन कुमार को हराया। नाथनगर सीट जदयू के हाथ से निकल गई। सीटिंग एमएलए लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल काे राजद के अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी ने हरा दिया।

गोपालपुर : पहली बार इस सीट पर लगातार चौथी बार कोई जीता

साताें विधानसभा सीटाें में से केवल गाेपालपुर ही ऐसा रहा, जिसने रिकार्ड कायम किया है। गाेपालपुर से जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल ने चाैथी बार जीत दर्ज की है। इस सीट पर पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि लगातार चाैथी बार से किस प्रत्याशी की जीत हुई है। 63 साल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है। 2005 अक्टूबर से जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल लगातार चाैथी बार जीते हैं। जबकि इससे पहले कभी राजद, ताे कभी कांग्रेस और उससे पहले सीपीआई ने इस सीट पर अपनी जीत दर्ज कराई है।

इस बार गाेपाल मंडल के सामने पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में उतरे राजद के शैलेश कुमार थे और उनकाे हार का सामना करना पड़ा। लाेजपा के सुरेश भगत भी हार गए। पिछली बार गाेपाल ने एनडीए से भाजपा के अनिल कुमार काे हराया था ताे उससे पहले दाे बार लगातार राजद के अमित राणा काे हराया था।

भागलपुर : जीत की चाैखट पर पहुंच कर भी हार गए राेहित पांडे

भागलपुर सीट पर इस बार भी भाजपा अपनी जीत दर्ज नहीं करा सकी। हालांकि इस बार इस सीट पर भाजपा के राेहित पांडे और कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा के बीच कांटे की टक्कर हुई। शुरुआती राउंड में अजीत शर्मा आगे औरर फिर राेहित पांडे आगे हाे गए। काफी समय तक राेहित बढ़त बनाए हुए रहे। लेकिन बाद में वे पिछड़ते चले गए और जीत के कगार पर पहुंच कर भी भाजपा के राेहित पांडे हार गए।

जबकि कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा काफी कम वाेटाें के अंतर से जीते। वे महज 950 वाेटाें से जीते। जबकि इससे अधिक नाेटा काे वाेट मिला था। नाेटा काे 1095 वाेट पड़े और इससे भी 145 वाेटाें से वह पीछे रह गए। लेकिन अंतत: जीत अजीत शर्मा की हुई। हालत यह हाे गई कि न कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा ही इतने कम अंतर से जीत क्याें हुई, इसका कारण बता पाए।

कहलगांव : सबसे अधिक वाेट लाकर पवन ने खिलाया कमल

चुनाव परिणाम में सबसे अधिक मताें से कहलगांव सीट के बीजेपी प्रत्याशी पवन कुमार यादव ने जीत दर्ज की। कहलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहले फेज में 28 अक्टूबर काे मतदान हुआ था। मंगलवार रात आए चुनाव परिणाम में पवन कुमार यादव ने सर्वाधिक 42 हजार 626 वाेटाें से अपनी जीत का परचम लहराया है। पवन की बढ़त शुरू से ही बनी रही। जाे अंत तक बरकरार रही।

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी पवन कुमार यादव ने बताैर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा था। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता सदानंद सिंह लंबे समय तक विधायक रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बार उन्हाेंने अपने पुत्र शुभानंद मुकेश काे अपनी राजनीतिक विरासत साैंपकर चुनाव मैदान में उतारा था। लेकिन शुभानंद काे पटकनी देकर पवन जीत दर्ज करने में कामयाब रहे।

चार नए चेहरे जीते, 2 काे फिर मिली विधायकी

जिले की सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुने गए सात विधायकाें में से चार नए चेहरे इस बार पटना पहुंचेंगे। जबकि दाे विधायक काे फिर जनता ने जीत की माला पहनाई है। एक विधायक ने दूसरी बार जीत का स्वाद चखा है। पहली बार चुनाव जीतने वालाें में पीरपैंती विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जीते ललन कुमार, कहलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजयी पवन कुमार यादव, नाथनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजयी अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी तथा सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विजेता बने प्राे. ललित नारायण मंडल हैं।

भागलपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विजयी अजीत शर्मा तीसरी बार व गाेपालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चाैथी बार विधायक बनने में कामयाब रहे। बिहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 2015 में हार का मुंह देखने वाले ई. शैलेंद्र दूसरी बार विधायक बने हैं।

