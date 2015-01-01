पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अधिसूचना जारी:नवगछिया बनेगा नगर परिषद, जिले में चार नई नगर पंचायत भी हाेगी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नए साल में नवगछिया नगर पंचायत नगर परिषद में बदल जाएगा। इससे वार्डाें का पुनर्गठन हाेगा। इसके अलावा जिले के चार प्रखंडाें की चार पंचायत भी नगर पंचायत में तब्दील हाे जाएगी। महेशरामपुर, अकबरनगर, हबीबपुर व सबाैर नगर पंचायत बनेंगी। बुधवार काे डीएम प्रणव कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई अफसराें की बैठक में इसकाे हरी झंडी दी गई। अब जिला प्रशासन यह प्रस्ताव नगर विकास विभाग के पास भेजेगा। वहीं से इसकी अधिसूचना जारी हाेगी।
12 हजार से अधिक आबादी पर बनती है नगर पंचायत
काेई भी पंचायत नगर पंचायत तब बनती है जब उसकी आबादी 12 हजार से अधिक हाे। इन चार पंचायताें की आबादी 2011 की जनगणना के अनुसार 12 हजार से अधिक पाई गई है। इसकी रिपाेर्ट प्रशासन काे जिला सांख्यिकी विभाग ने उपलब्ध कराई है। इन पंचायताें की कुल आबादी के 50 फीसद से कम लाेग ही किसानी से जुड़े हैं।

यानी 50 फीसद से अधिक लाेगाें की आजीविका गैरकृषि कार्य है। अफसराें ने बताया कि ये चाराें पंचायत नगर पंचायत बनने के मापदंड पर खरी उतरती है। जिला प्रशासन ने नगर विकास विभाग काे ये प्रस्ताव मई में भी भेजा था। लेकिन नगर विकास ने एक समिति बनाकर सभी मापदंडाें की जांच कर नए सिरे से प्रस्ताव मांगा था।

नगर पंचायत बनने मिलेंगी शहर जैसी सुविधाएं
अफसराें ने बताया कि नगर पंचायत बनने से इन पंचायताें में शहर वाली सुविधाएं लाेगाें काे मिलेगी। लाेगाें काे सड़क, लाइट, सफाई आदि की बेहतर सुविधा मिलेगी। बैठक में डीडीसी सुनील कुमार, विकास शाखा के प्रभारी सीनियर डिप्टी कलेक्टर अमित कुमार, डीआरडीए डायरेक्टर सह प्रभारी जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी प्रमाेद कुमार पांडेय आदि माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें