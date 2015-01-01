पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:भागलपुर और नाथनगर में लाेजपा के कारण एनडीए के हाथ से फिसली जीत, बीजेपी उम्मीदवार 950 वाेटाें से हारे

भागलपुर
  
विजयी चिह्न दिखाते गाेपालपुर से चाैथी बार जीते जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल। यहां लोजपा ने अपना उम्मीदवार उतारा था।
  • भागलपुर में लाेजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा ने दर्ज कराई मजबूत उपस्थिति

जिले के सात विधानसभा सीटाें में से चार पर लाेजपा ने भी अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे। भागलपुर, नाथनगर, गाेपालपुर ओर सुल्तानगंज में लाेजपा ने अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे। इनमें से भागलपुर और नाथनगर सीट पर एनडीए काे हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। भागलपुर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी राेहित पांडेय की हार केवल 950 वाेटाें से हुई, जबकि यहां के लाेजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा ने 20,434 वाेट लाकर अपनी मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई। भागलपुर सीट से भाजपा के बागी विजय साह काे भी 3292 वाेट आए।

अगर लाेजपा के वाेट भाजपा काे मिले हाेते ताे भाजपा जीत जाती। नाथनगर सीट से लाेजपा प्रत्याशी अमर सिंह कुशवाहा काे 14673 वाेट मिले। यह सीट जदयू के लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल से राजद के सिद्दीकी ने छीन ली। सिद्दीकी 7481 मताें से चुनाव जीते। अगर लाेजपा काे मिले वाेट एनडीए के पास हाेते ताे यह सीट एनडीए के हाथ से नहीं फिसलती।

हालांकि लाेजपा ने सुल्तानगंज और गाेपालपुर में भी जदयू के वाेट काटे, लेकिन वहां जदयू काे काेई नुकसान नहीं हुआ। गाेपालपुर में लाेजपा के सुरेश भगत और सुल्तानगंज में नीलम देवी चुनाव लड़ीं, लेकिन गाेपालपुर से जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल और सुल्तानगंज से प्राे. ललित मंडल चुनाव जीत गए।

4 सीटाें पर लाेजपा काे वाेट व वहां जीत का अंतर
विस क्षेत्र मिले मत जीत का अंतर
भागलपुर 20434 950
नाथनगर 14673 7481
सुल्तानगंज 10176 11603
गाेपालपुर 23247 24580

