कार्यक्रम आयोजित:नई सरकार को इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर विकसित करने पर विशेष ध्यान देना होगा : अग्रवाल

भागलपुर2 दिन पहले
  • ईस्टर्न बिहार इंडस्ट्रीज़ एसोसिएशन ने विजयी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई दी

ईस्टर्न बिहार इंडस्ट्रीज़ एसोसिएशन ने भागलपुर के सभी विजयी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई दी है। एसोसिएशन ने उम्मीद जताई कि बिहार की नई सरकार खासकर युवाओं की आकांक्षाओं व अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतरेगी। अध्यक्ष गोविंद अग्रवाल ने नई सरकार से रोजगार के नए अवसर तथा बेहतर लाइफ स्टाइल के अवसर प्रदान करने का आग्रह किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर विकसित करने पर विशेष ध्यान देना होगा। महासचिव आलोक अग्रवाल ने कहा कि नई सरकार को उद्योग तथा रियल इस्टेट के स्टेक होल्डर्स से विचार विमर्श कर उन्हें प्रोत्साहन देने की योजना बनानी होगी। सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ ग्रास रूट तक पहुंचे, इसकी व्यवस्था करनी होगी। उपाध्यक्ष संजीव शर्मा लालू ने भागलपुर के सभी विधायकों से आग्रह किया कि जिले के समेकित विकास के लिए मिलकर योजना बनाएं। स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यान्वयन में तेज़ी लाई जाए और मूल भूत सुविधाओं में बढ़ोतरी की जाए। सचिव प्रकाश डोकानिया ने जानकारी दी कि आगामी 15 नवंबर को एसोसिएशन द्वारा दीपावली मिलन का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा।

