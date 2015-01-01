पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवान्न:नवान्न कल, देवताओं को लगेगा नए अन्न का भोग

भागलपुर
  • अग्नि में नये अन्न की दी जाएगी आहुति

खरीफ फसल की कटाई के बाद हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाये जाने वाला लोकपर्व नवान्न 26 नवंबर गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन अग्नि में नया अन्न समर्पित कर अन्न ग्रहण करने की परंपरा रही है। भारतीय संस्कृति में हर ऋतु में कोई न कोई पर्व आता है। ऋतु परिवर्तन को मनाने के लिए व्रत, पर्व और त्योहारों की एक शृंखला लोक जीवन को निरंतर आबद्ध किए हुए हैं।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित मनोज कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष में पूर्णिमा तक नवान्न ग्रहण करने का वर्णन धार्मिक ग्रंथों में है। रेवती नक्षत्र 26 नवंबर गुरुवार द्वादशी को, 30 नवंबर सोमवार रोहिणी नक्षत्र में नवान्न करने का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है।
गुरुवार को नवान्न के लिए उत्तम
नवान्न पर्व में नया अन्न को अग्नि में समर्पित करने के बाद ही अन्न ग्रहण करना चाहिए। इस दिन दीक्षा ग्रहण, व्यापार मुहूर्त, शस्त्र धारण, क्रय-विक्रय व्यापार मुहूर्त का भी योग है। 26 नवंबर द्वादशी गुरुवार को रेवती नक्षत्र में जो रात्रि 11:00 बजे तक है नवान्न के लिए अति उत्तम मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर सोमवार को रोहिणी नक्षत्र में है जो अहो रात्रि अर्थात दिन रात्रि तक रोहिणी नक्षत्र है। यह नवान्न के लिए सबसे उत्तम मुहूर्त है।

लोक जीवन को खुशहाल बनाते हैं व्रत-त्योहार
नवान्न पर बौंसी के मधुसूदन भगवान मंदिर में नए अन्न का भोग लगाया जाता है। नेमान, लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रांति और वैशाखी आदि ऐसे त्योहार हैं जो नए फसल की पैदावार पर मनाई जाती है। यह पर्व पूर्व बिहार के भागलपुर, बांका, मुंगेर आदि जिले में हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जाता है। भोग नए अन्न से निर्मित होता है। नेमान पर्व में लोग अपने खेत में उपजे धान फसल का चूड़ा तैयार कर पंचामृत बनाकर देवी-देवताओं और को अर्पित करते है। इसके बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण कर घर के सभी सदस्य भोजन करते हैं।

आहुति स्वाहा का उच्चारण से अर्पित करें अन्न
मान्यता के अनुसार इस दिन स्नादि से निवृत्त होकर नए अन्न को पवित्र अग्नि में देवताओं को आहुति स्वाहा शब्द का उच्चारण करके अर्पित करना चाहिए। जिससे समस्त दुखों का नाश होता है और धन्य-धान्य की वृद्धि होती है। पवित्र अग्नि में अन्न की आहूति देने से देवता प्रसन्न होते हैं, जिससे सुवृष्टि होती है और अन्न की पैदावार अधिक होती है। नवान्न में दही-चूड़ा, केला, मूली, मटर, चना का अंकुरित, सब्जी के साथ भोजन करना चाहिए।

ग्राम देवता कोे नेमान कराने के बाद मनाते हैं पर्व
बांका जिले के अमरपुर सलेमुपर में ग्राम देवता बाबा दूबे भयहरण स्थान है जो काफी जाग्रत होने के कारण इसकी ख्याति दूर-दूर तक फैली हुई है। समाज के सभी वर्ग के लोग बाबा का नेमान करने के बाद ही नेमान करते हैं या जिस दिन बाबा का नेमान रहता है उसी दिन नवान्न करते हैं। इस बार बाबा का नेमान 26 नवम्बर गुरुवार रेवती नक्षत्र में किया जा रहा है।

