आरोप:निशिकांत ने कहा- लाेकसभा चुनाव में मेरी पत्नी का फाेटाे बांट रहे थे राजेश

भागलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  •
  • राजेश वर्मा बाेले- सांसद आराेप साबित करें ताे राजनीति से संन्यास ले लूंगा
  • भागलपुर के लाेजपा प्रत्याशी ने साेशल मीडिया पर जारी किया गाेड्‌डा के सांसद का अाॅडियाे ताे गरमाई सियासत

लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा की ओर से सोमवार को गोड्‌डा के सांसद निशिकांत दुबे का सोशल मीडिया पर ऑडियो वायरल करने के बाद चढ़ा सियासी पारा मंगलवार को मतदान के दिन और चढ़ गया। बूथ के बाहर राजेश से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों-अभाविप नेताओं के बीच मारपीट हो गई। इसके बाद भाजपाइयों ने राजेश का घर का घेराव किया। दोनों पक्षों की ओर से जोगसर थाने में एक-दूसरे पर केस दर्ज कराया गया है। तनाव के चलते टकराव की आशंका बनी हुई है। मालूम हो, साेमवार को राजेश की ओर से निशिकांत का ऑडियो जारी करने के बाद दोनों पक्षाें के बीच आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो गया था। वायरल ऑडियाे में सांसद कह रहे हैं कि राजेश सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांगें, नहीं ताे बर्बाद कर देंगे। हम बहुत खतरनाक आदमी हैं। साेना-चांदी बेचते-बेचते नेतागिरी करने लगा है। हमको शाहनवाज हुसैन और अश्विनी चौबे नहीं समझे।

अगर ऐसा नहीं किया, ताे पहले उसे पकड़कर पीटेंगे, फिर देखेंगे कि आगे क्या हाेता है। ऑडियाे में शहर के डाॅ. नीतीश दुबे और निशिकांत के बीच हुई बातचीत के अंश हैं। ऑडियो को पहले सोशल साइट पर निशिकांत दुबे ने इसे गड़बड़ बताया। लेकिन कुछ देर बात ये स्वीकारा कि ऑडियो में आवाज उनकी ही है और जो बातें हैं वह बिल्कुल सच हैं। लेकिन यह ऑडियाे 2019 के लाेकसभा चुनाव का है।

राजेश ने गाेड्डा लाेकसभा क्षेत्र में मेरी पत्नी का फाेटाे और पंफलेट बांट कर भाजपा काे वाेट नहीं देने और माेदी जी काे पीएम बनाने से लाेगाें काे मना किया था। इसलिए हमने डाॅ. नीतीश दुबे काे काॅल कर कहा था कि यह बात राजेश काे जाकर कहिए, क्याेंकि उन्होंने ही मेरा राजेश से परिचय कराया था। इस बाबत लाेजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा ने कहा कि अगर निशिकांत आराेप काे साबित कर दें ताे राजनीति से संन्यास ले लूंगा।

सांसद ने बताया कि जारी ऑडियाे पूरा नहीं है। थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया है। यह पूरी तरह 420 का केस है। ज्ञात हो कि राजेश वर्मा और डॉ. नीतीश दुबे के खिलाफ निशिकांत के रिश्तेदार सुलोचन पांडेय ने कोतवाली थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है। कहा है कि पुराने ऑडियो के वायरल होने से निशिकांत की मानहानि हुई है। पूरे मामले में लाेजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश वर्मा ने बताया कि मेरे पास अाॅडियाे अाया, ताे हमने जारी कर दिया। ऑडियाे कब का है, यह हमें नहीं मालूम है। उधर, डॉ. नीतीश दुबे ने भी निशिकांत के खिलाफ कोर्ट जाने की बात कही है।

