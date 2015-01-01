पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वकील हत्याकांड:वकील ने कहा, आरोपियों के खिलाफ ठोस साक्ष्य नहीं, दें जमानत, एपीपी बोले- केस हाईप्रोफाइल, डायरी का करेंगे अध्ययन

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों की जमानत पर नहीं हो सकी पूरी बहस, 28 को अगली सुनवाई
  • आरोपियों के वकील ने पुलिस जांच को मनगढंत बताया, सरकारी पक्ष ने केस डायरी पढ़ने का समय मांग लिया

क्रिमिनल लॉयर और स्टेट बार काउंसिल के को-चैयरमैन रहे कामेश्वर पांडेय और उनकी नौकरानी बौंसी निवासी रेणु देवी की हत्या के आरोपी सपा नेता गोपाल भारती और सकरूल्लाचक के रविश कुमार की जमानत अर्जी पर सोमवार को सुनवाई हुई। एडीजे-4 दिनेश शर्मा की अदालत में गोपाल की ओर से डालसा द्वारा मनोनीत पैनल लॉयर मुरारी कुमार चटर्जी और रविश की ओर से राजीव कुमार सिंह ने बहस की।

आरोपियों की ओर से वकीलों ने कहा, दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ ठोस साक्ष्य पुलिस ने नहीं जुटा सकी है। कोई चश्मदीद भी नहीं है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को ना ही स्पॉट से गिरफ्तार किया है ना ही मौके से कोई हथियार या हत्या में प्रयुक्त सामान ही रिकवरी किया है। ऐसे में बिना ठोस सबूत के दोनों आरोपी जेल में बंद हैं। इसलिए दोनों जमानत के हकदार हैं।

एपीपी के तर्क पर कोर्ट ने बढ़ा दी तारीख

सरकार की ओर से एपीपी ओमप्रकाश तिवारी ने कहा, यह मामला हाई प्रोफाइल है। मृतक कामेश्वर पांडेय जिले के दिग्गज वकील थे और स्टेट लेवल पर वकालत में पहचान रखते थे। विपक्षी वकीलों ने केस डायरी के जिन बिंदुओं का जिक्र किया है, उसकी हकीकत जानने को वे केस डायरी का अध्ययन करेंगे। कोर्ट ने अभियोजन के अनुरोध को स्वीकार कर 28 नवंबर को अगली तारीख मुकर्रर की है।

बता दें कि 5 मार्च 2020 की देर रात दोनों की सोये अवस्था में धारदार हथियार से हत्या की गई थी। 6 मार्च की सुबह वकील कमरे में मृत पाए गए थे, जबकि नौकरानी की लाश बाहर पोर्टिको में रखे ड्रम से निकाली गई थी।

