दुल्हन की तरह सजा अपना शहर:दिवाली पर प्रदूषण नहीं, खुशियां फैलाएं, रात 8 से 10 तक ही छाेड़ें पटाखे

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • मां लक्ष्मी के स्वागत को सजकर तैयार हुआ शहर, पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी काे बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
  • इस बार सामुदायिक आतिशबाजी काे प्राेत्साहन, थानेदाराें काे नजर रखने की दी जिम्मेदारी

दीपावली पर शनिवार काे मां लक्ष्मी के पूजन के लिए शहर सज-धजकर तैयार हाे गया है। शुक्रवार काे बाजार में पूजन सामग्री और पटाखाें की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ लगी रही। लाेगाें ने घराें काे मां लक्ष्मी के स्वागत में सजा लिये हैं। शहर में हर जगह साफ-सफाई की गयी। घर-आंगन को दीयों व बिजली के झालराें से रोशन किया जाएगा। लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा के साथ काली प्रतिमाओं की स्थापना भी होगी। राेशनी के इस पर्व के लिए प्रशासन, अस्पताल, नगर निगम, बिजली कंपनी और पुलिस प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

काेराेनाकाल में प्रदूषण न हाे इसलिए इस बार दीपावली पर रात आठ बजे से दस बजे तक दाे घंटे ही पटाखे छाेड़ सकते हैं। डीएम प्रणव कुमार, एसएसपी आशीष भारती व नवगछिया की एसपी ने थानेदाराें काे यह जिम्मेदारी दी है कि यह सुनिश्चित करें कि पटाखे इसी समय सीमा में छाेड़े जाएं। पटाखाें का प्रयाेग केवल निर्धारित स्थलाें तथा तय समय के दाैरान ही हाे।

मेडिकल काॅलेज व सदर अस्पताल अलर्ट

दीपावली के माैके पर अस्पतालाें काे अलर्ट माेड पर रखा गया है। सीएस डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह व मेडिकल अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डाॅ. अशाेक कुमार भगत ने इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी में तैनात सभी स्टाफ काे तैयार रहने का निर्देश दिया है ताकि आतिशबाजी के दाैरान जख्मी हाेकर काेई अस्पताल पहुंचे ताे उसके इलाज में देरी न हाे। चर्म राेग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. शंकर ने कहा है कि अगर आतिशबाजी के दाैरान हाथ-पैर या शरीर का काेई हिस्सा जल जाए ताे तत्काल वहां ठंडे पानी से धाे लें।

15 से 20 मिनट तक ठंडे पानी में हाथ डालकर रखें, इसके बाद सिलवरेक्स मलहम लगाकर डाॅक्टर से इलाज कराएं। आतिशबाजी न करें ताे ज्यादा बेहतर है। क्याेंकि इससे ध्वनि प्रदूषण के अलावा सांस की बीमारी वालाें काे दिक्कत हाे सकती है।

क्या है सुप्रीम काेर्ट की गाइडलाइन

  • अधिक शाेर, वायु प्रदूषण व अपशिष्ट पैदा करने वाले व सीरीज वालीे पटाखे नहीं छाेड़े जाएंगे
  • पटाखाें की बिक्री लाइसेंसी दुकानदार ही कर सकते हैं।
  • हरित पटाखाें की बिक्री की अनुमति ही दी गई है ।
  • सामुदायिक आतिशबाजी काे प्राेत्साहित किया जाना है। इसके लिए स्थल का चयन कर आम लाेगाें काे पहले से सूचना दी जाए।
  • अस्पताल, शैक्षणिक संस्थान, काेर्ट, जैविक उद्यान के 100 मीटर के दायरे में पटाखा न छोड़ें।

पटाखे चलाते वक्त इनका रखें ध्यान

  • बच्चाें काे अकेले पटाखा न चलाने दें, अभिभावक उनके साथ रहें
  • तेज आवाज वाले पटाखे बिल्कुल नहीं चलाएं
  • आवाज वाले पटाखे से गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चाें काे दूर रखें
  • पटाखे चलाने से पहले वहां एक बाल्टी पानी जरूर रखें
  • अनार या इस तरह के अन्य पटाखाें में दूर से ही आग लगाएं
  • पटाखे चलाते समय ढीले कपड़े न पहनें

24 घंटा मिलेगी बिजली, खराबी तुरंत होगी दुरुस्त, बिजली कंपनी ने बनाई टीम

दीपावली को लेकर शहर में बिजली 24 घंटा दी जाएगी। बिजली कंपनी ने इसके लिए पूरी व्यवस्था की है। इसके लिए बिजली कंपनी ने टीम बनाई है। बिजली गुल हाेने या काेई खराबी हाेने पर संबंधित क्षेत्र के कॉल सेंटर में फोन कर सकते हैं। अधीक्षण अभियंता श्रीराम सिंह ने बताया कि दीपावली में शहर में 24 घंटा बिजली मिले इसके लिए टीम बनी है। यह तीनाें पालियाें में काम करेगी। सभी क्षेत्रों के इंजीनियर अलर्ट रहेंगे। खराबी की शिकायत पर उस इलाके की बिजली फौरन ठीक की जाएगी।

इधर, शाम 5:33 से 7:29 बजे तक पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त

दीपावली शनिवार को मनेगी। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा होगी। इनकी पूजा करने से शांति, तरक्की और सुख- समृद्धि आती है। शनिवार काे 1:48 बजे तक चतुर्दशी है। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि का प्रवेश होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित मनोज कुमार मिश्र ने बताया कि लक्ष्मी पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त वृष लग्न संध्या 5:33 से 7:29 बजे तक है। कुंभ लग्न दिन में 12:57 से 2:28 बजे तक है।

