हालात:नियमित वीसी नहीं, इसलिए विवि में अागे नहीं बढ़ रही कोई फाइल

भागलपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • प्रभारी वीसी नहीं दे पा रहे पूरा समय, कार्रवाई भी नहीं कर सकते
  • टीएमबीयू में पेंशनर, नियमित शिक्षक व एफिलिएटेड कॉलेज के कर्मी अपना पैसा ही नहीं ले पा रहे
  • राज्य सरकार दे रही इन मदों की राशि पर अधिकारी मामले काे उलझा रहे

टीएमबीयू में अधिकारी फाइलों पर कुंडली मारकर बैठे हैं। 19 काॅलेजाें के एफिलिएटेड काॅलेजाें के अनुदान पर 2 महीने तक काम नहीं किया। जब एमएलसी और सिंडिकेट सदस्य डाॅ. संजीव सिंह ने धरना की चेतावनी दी तब अनुदान के भुगतान का रास्ता साफ हुआ। लेकिन पेंशनर के सेवांत लाभ और नियमित शिक्षकाें के एरियर की फाइलें अब भी पड़ी हैं।

दीपावली की छुट्टी की घाेषणा से एक-दाे दिन पहले सभी पेंडिंग फाइल की रिपाेर्ट में 450 से ज्यादा फाइलें एफओ कार्यालय में लंबित थीं। करीब 45 फाइलें एफए कार्यालय में लंबित हैं। नियमित वीसी के नहीं रहने से अधिकारी मनमर्जी कर रहे हैं।

प्रभारी वीसी डाॅ. एके सिंह टीएमबीयू काे कम समय दे पाते हैं अाैर कभी-कभी ही बैठक करते हैं। प्रभारी हाेने के कारण वह कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकते हैं। इसलिए स्थिति लचर है। नीलिमा गुप्ता 19 सितंबर काे ही स्थायी वीसी नियुक्त हुई हैं, लेकिन उन्हाेंने अब तक याेगदान नहीं किया है।

सबसे ज्यादा फाइलें पेंशनर की

सूत्राें ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा फाइलें पेंशनर की अटकी हुई हैं। ये फाइलें एफओ के कार्यालय में लंबित हैं। एफओ कार्यालय में उनके टेबुल से लेकर वाशरूम में कुर्सी तक पर और अलमारियाें में भी फाइलें रखी हुई हैं।

हालत यह है कि मुरारका काॅलेज से रिटायर हुए एक प्राचार्य ने अपनी फाइल बढ़ाने के लिए प्रभारी वीसी तक काे दाे बार आवेदन दिया लेकिन फाइल नहीं बढ़ी। पिछले हफ्ते पीजी अंग्रेजी विभाग के एक रिटायर्ड हेड की एफओ से फाइल काे लेकर ही बहस हाे गई थी।

सरकार ने दी राशि पर भुगतान नहीं

राज्य सरकार ने नियमित शिक्षकाें के 7वें वेतनमान के वेतनांतर की राशि मार्च में ही जारी कर दी थी, लेकिन तकनीकी पेच बता अब तक भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। पेंशनर की पेंशन की राशि लगभग हर तिमाही पर एक बार जारी हाे रही है। लेकिन कई पेंशनर की ग्रेच्यूटी और सेवांत लाभ से जुड़ी अन्य प्रक्रियाओं की फाइल 3 और 4 महीने से लंबित है। एफिलिएटेड काॅलेज कर्मियाें के भुगतान की प्रक्रिया राशि मिलने के 2 माह बाद एमएलसी की दखल पर की गई।

रजिस्ट्रार काे अपने टेबल से मतलब

रजिस्ट्रार विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अधिकारी हाेते हैं। लेकिन टीएमबीयू के रजिस्ट्रार अरुण कुमार सिंह काे केवल अपने टेबल की फाइलाें से मतलब है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि उनके टेबल पर फाइल लंबित नहीं रहती है। बाकी अधिकारियाें के यहां लंबित है ताे वही लाेग बता सकेंगे या पीआरओ से बात कर लें।

