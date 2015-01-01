पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ के लिए 49 घाट, 6 खतरनाक:निगम की सूची में नहीं, घर में पूजा करने वालों तक गंगा जल पहुंचाने को भी नगर निगम तैयार नहीं

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरारी पुल घाट
  • महापर्व पर निगम की है अधूरी तैयारी, सफाई को दिए सिर्फ मजदूर, पूजा समितियों के भरोसे बन रही व्यवस्था
  • खतरनाक घाटों पर दलदली है मिट्‌टी, निगम ने नहीं की सफाई, श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा होगी बड़ी चुनौती

शहर के 49 छठ घाटों पर पूजा की तैयारियां पूजा समितियों ने शुरू कर दी है। निगम बुधवार से काम करेगा। गंगा किनारे के 45 घाटों के अलावा तीन तालाब और एक पानी टंकी परिसर में छठ की पूजा होती रही है। इस बार भी यहां पूजा की तैयारी है। लेकिन नगर निगम ने अब तक 6 खतरनाक घाटों को अपनी सूची में शामिल नहीं किया है।

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के हिसाब से सफाई के बेहतर निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं, लेकिन काम में देरी से पूरी तरह घाटों की सफाई अधर में है। तैयारियों के नाम पर एक ओर पूजा समितियां सफाई में जुटी हैं। कुछ स्थानों पर दलदली मिट्‌टी भी हटाई जा रही है, लेकिन पानी में सुरक्षात्मक नजरिए से बैरिकेडिंग गुरुवार शाम से करने के दावे किए जा रहे हैं।

दावा यह भी है कि पहले नदी के पानी का गहराई मापी जाएगी। इसके बाद व्रतियों को आगे जाने से रोकने के लिए बैरिकेडिंग होगी। नदी में नाविकों के साथ नाव भी रिजर्व रखे जाएंगे। लेकिन अब तक निगम की आधी-अधूरी तैयारियों के बीच सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं कि पानी की गहराई का आकलन न करने पर श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा कैसे होगी? इतना ही नहीं, कोरोनाकाल में हो रही छठ पूजा के बीच घरों में त्योहार मनाने वालों को गंगा जल उपलब्ध करवाने की योजना भी निगम के पास नहीं हैं।

सफाई कर रहे मजदूर, लेकिन घाट अभी बने नहीं

49 घाटाें की सफाई के लिए 2572 मजदूर काम कर रहे हैं। इसकी निगरानी के लिए 4 जोन के लिए जाेनल अफसर तैनात किए गए हैं। लेकिन अब तक महज बरारी पुल घाट पर ही पाेकलेन मशीन से गाद हटाए गए। बाकी घाटों की हालत जस की तस ही है।

प्रमुख पांच घाटों की ऐसी है हालत

1. बूढ़ानाथ : यहां निगम ने कोई काम नहीं किया। यहां उपकार क्लब, बम काली पूजा समिति और अंग सेवा समिति घाट बना रही है।

2. पुल घाट: यहां सीढ़यों पर जमे गाद पाेकलेन मशीन से हटाए गए हैं। लेकिन घाट में पानी तक जाने के लिए अभी गाद हटाना बाकी है।

3. साहेबगंज घाट: मंगलवार से यहां मजदूर सफाई कर रहे हैं। यहां जंगल-झाड़ व गंदगी के अलावा कीचड़ जमा है। घाट तक जाने के लिए बेहतर रास्ता बनाना होगा।

4. माणिक सरकार घाट: यह घाट पिछले साल से ही बड़ा और लंबा हाे रहा है। यहां घाट से नीचे उतरने के लिए मेन रास्ते पर मिट्टी समतल करना हाेगा। हालांकि यहां भी पूजा समिति ही काम कर रही है।
5. आदमपुर घाट: तीन दिन से यहां पूजा समिति के देव कुमार पांडेय लाेगाें के साथ घाट तैयार कर रहे हैं। गंदगी हटाया जा रहा है। गाद साफ किया जा रहा है। यहां दलदल है। इसे खत्म करने के लिए बालू और सूखी मिट्‌टी डाली जा रही है।

इन घाटों पर सुरक्षा अभी पुख्ता नहीं

शहर में 6 खतरनाक घाट हैं। शंकर टाॅकिज, अादमपुर, एसएम काॅलेज, खिरनी घाट, किला घाट और बूढ़ानाथ घाट को खतरनाक माना गया है। यहां मिट्‌टी दलदली है। यहां पानी की गहराई का भी आकलन नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में यहां श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा अब तक पुख्ता नहीं हो सकी है।

इन खतरनाक घाटों की ऐसी है हालत

1. शंकर टाॅकिज घाट: गंगा किनारे यहां दलदली मिट्‌टी है। घाट तक जाने लायक रास्ता भी ठीक नहीं है। गंदगी पसरी है और सफाई शुरू नहीं हुई है। इसी घाट से दीपनगर घाट लगा है। यहां गंदगी है और मिट्‌टी दलदली है।

2. बूढ़ानाथ घाट: इसी घाट में उपकार क्लब और बम काली घाट शामिल हैं। इन घाटाें के पास दलदली मिट्टी ज्यादा है। अंग सेवा समिति के साेनू घाेष ने बताया, दलदली मिट्टी हटाई जा रही है।

3. हनुमान घाट: पिछले वर्ष मंदिर की दीवार गिरने से हुए हादसे के बाद घाट तक जाने के लिए व्यवस्था बेहतर नहीं हुई। गंदगी और इंटेकवेल के पास पानी लाने के लिए बने चैनल में चार फीट की गहराई है। मिट्‌टी भी दलदली है।

4. पीपली धाम: वाटर वर्क्स के पास ही एक पीपली धाम घाट के पास मिट्टी दलदली है। यहां फिसलन से श्रद्धालुओं की परेशानी बढ़ेगी। पानी की गहराई का पता भी नहीं चल रहा है।

छठ पूजा के दौरान शहर में नहीं चलेंगे भारी वाहन

छठ पर शहर में भारी वाहन नहीं चलेंगे। अर्घ्य के दौरान सुबह-शाम विक्रमशिला सेतु व बाईपास पर गाड़ी नहीं चलेगी। एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने पड़ोसी जिले के एसपी को पत्र लिखा है। 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 2.30 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक और 21 को सुबह 3 बजे से 9 बजे तक भारी वाहनों को भागलपुर की तरफ आने से रोकने का अनुरोध किया है।

मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर ने बोले-बेहतर व्यवस्था बनाएंगे

मेयर सीमा साहा, डिप्टी मेयर राजेश वर्मा ने नगर आयुक्त जे. प्रियदर्शिनी के साथ बैठक कर घाटाें काे बेहतर बनाने पर चर्चा की। डिप्टी मेयर व मेयर ने बताया, पूजा समितियों काे पिछली बार की तरह ही सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। घाट सैनिटाइज होंगे। बुधवार काे घाट देखेंगे। कमी दूर होगी।

