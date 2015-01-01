पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:पटना जाने के लिए अब दो इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस

भागलपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • बांका-राजेंद्रनगर व साहिबगंज-दानापुर कल से

छठ पर भीड़ को देखते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड ने भागलपुर रूट की दो इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस को चलाने की मंजूरी दी है। पूर्व-मध्य रेलवे (ईसीआर) के प्रस्ताव को गुरुवार को बोर्ड ने मंजूरी दी। ईसीआर ने बुधवार देर रात भागलपुर रूट की तीनों इंटरसिटी चलाने का प्रस्ताव बोर्ड को भेजा था। बोर्ड ने सिर्फ भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी के प्रस्ताव को रद्द किया है।

मालदा के सीनियर डीसीएम पवन कुमार ने बताया, साहिबगंज-दानापुर इंटरसिटी और बांका-राजेंद्र नगर इंटरसिटी 21 नवंबर से चलेगी। ये दोनों ट्रेनें पहले से तय टाइम टेबल के मुताबिक ही चलेगी। दोनों इंटरसिटी को कोविड स्पेशल का दर्जा है। इसलिए ट्रेन नंबर के आगे एक की जगह जीरो लगाकर बर्थ रिजर्वेशन कराना होगा।

राजेंद्र नगर-बांका 21 नवंबर को रात 11.55 बजे राजेंद्र नगर टर्मिनल से खुलेगी। जबकि 22 नवंबर काे बांका से सुबह 7.35 बजे खुलेगी और भागलपुर 9.30 बजे पहुंचेगी। उधर, साहिबगंज इंटरसिटी साहिबगंज से दाेपहर 2.25 बजे खुलेगी। यह ट्रेन भागलपुर शाम 3.56 बजे पहुंचेगी, जबकि दानापुर से यह 21 नवंबर को ही शाम 4.50 बजे खुलेगी।

सहरसा-जमालपुर 21 से 30 तक चलेगी मेमू
सोनपुर डिवीजन 21 से 30 नवंबर तक जमालपुर से सहरसा के लिए मेमू ट्रेन चलाने जा रहा है। यह सहरसा से राेज सुबह 7.35 बजे खुलेगी और खगड़िया, मुंगेर के रास्ते सुबह 11 बजे जमालपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में जमालपुर से दोपहर 12.30 बजे खुलेगी और शाम 4 बजे सहरसा पहुंचेगी। इसमें जनरल का किराया लगेगा। इस ट्रेन से यात्रा करने के लिए रिजर्व टिकट की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

