निर्देश:वीसी की अनुमति के बिना राजभवन से पत्राचार नहीं कर सकेंगे अधिकारी

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • राजभवन ने विश्वविद्यालयों के अधिकारियाें के लिए जारी किया निर्देश

बिना एफिडेविट के आराेप लगाने पर राेक के बाद अब राजभवन ने विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारियाें के पत्राचार पर भी लगाम लगा दी है। राज्यभर के विश्वविद्यालयाें के अधिकारियाें काे राजभवन ने निर्देश दिया है कि वे बिना वीसी की अनुमति के राजभवन से पत्राचार नहीं करेंगे। इसका पत्र राजभवन के अपर सचिव राम अनुग्रह नारायण सिंह ने जारी किया है।

यह निर्देश राज्य के सभी विश्वविद्यालयाें के लिए जारी किया गया है। प्राेवीसी, एफए, रजिस्ट्रार और एफओ के स्तर के अधिकारी ही ज्यादातर राजभवन से पत्राचार करते रहे हैं। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि राजभवन ने इन्हीं अधिकारियाें पर राेक लगाई है।

बताया गया कि राजभवन ने कहा है कि हाल के दिनाें में ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि वीसी से नीचे के अधिकारी राजभवन से जुड़े मामलों सहित अपने व्यक्तिगत मामलाें काे लेकर राजभवन काे पत्राचार करते रहे हैं। सूत्राें ने बताया कि टीएमबीयू में ही एक पूर्व एफओ का कार्यकाल बढ़ाने के लिए राजभवन काे पत्र भेज दिया गया था।

एक वरीय अधिकारी ने एक अन्य अधिकारी से आपसी खुन्नस में उनकी शिकायत राजभवन से कर दी थी। इसके जवाब में उक्त अधिकारी ने भी वरीय अधिकारी की शिकायत राजभवन से कर दी थी। इससे पहले राजभवन ने किसी अधिकारी पर आराेप लगाने के लिए एफिडेविट देना जरूरी कर दिया था और इसके बिना आराेप लगाने पर राेक लगा दी थी।

