  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bhagalpur
  On Chhath, The Patient Trusted God In The Hospital, The Doctors Did Not Put The Round, One Made Pressure To Discharge

मरीज भगवान भरोसे:छठ पर अस्पताल में मरीज भगवान भरोसे, डॉक्टरों ने नहीं लगाया राउंड, एक ने बनाया दबाव तो किया डिस्चार्ज

भागलपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मायागंज में सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

छठ पर अलर्ट पर रखे गए मायागंज अस्पताल में लापरवाही रही। इंडोर में समय पर डॉक्टरों ने राउंड नहीं लिया। मरीजों ने नर्सों से शिकायत की तो कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली। शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे तक राउंड नहीं हुआ तो कई मरीजाें ने विराेध किया। एक मरीज ने ज्यादा दबाव बनाया तो उसने शनिवार को जबरन छुट्टी देने का आरोप लगाया। मरीज ने हेल्थ मैनेजर से शिकायत की है।

डाॅक्टराें का कहना है, वह हृदय रोग की शिकायत पर आया था। जांच में कुछ नहीं निकला, इसलिए डिस्चार्ज किया। अधीक्षक डाॅ. एके भगत का कहना है, डिस्चार्ज के लायक होगा, तभी छुट्टी दी गई। डॉक्टरों ने राउंड लिया था। यदि शिकायत है तो बात करेंगे। इधर, हेल्थ मैनेजर अभिषेक का कहना है, मरीज की शिकायत पर पीजी डॉक्टर को मैंने उसके सामने खड़ा किया तो उसने माना कि उन्होंने उसे देखा था। मरीज स्वस्थ हो गया पर वह घर से नहीं जाना चाहता था, इसलिए नाराज हुआ।
नाथनगर के सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह (60) सीने में दर्द होने पर गुरुवार काे डाॅ. राजकमल चाैधरी की यूनिट में इमरजेंसी में भर्ती हुए थे। काेराेना टेस्ट, ईसीजी समेत अन्य टेस्ट रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। डाॅक्टराें गैस का इलाज किया। शनिवार सुबह भाेजन देने वाले कर्मी से नाश्ता और दूध उसने मांगा तो पता चला, उसका नाम काट दिया है। मरीज ने आरोप लगाया कि मेरी तबीयत पूरी तरह ठीक नहीं हुई है।
सीनियर रेजिडेंट ने लिया था राउंड
मुझे शिकायत मिली थी। लेकिन शुक्रवार काे सीनियर रेजिडेंट डाॅ. उमेश ने राउंड लिया था। मरीज काे हार्ट की बीमारी नहीं थी। उसे गैस बन गया था। इलाज हो गया है और घर में रहकर दवा खाने की सलाह देकर छुट्टी दी गई। - डाॅ. राजकमल चाैधरी, यूनिट इंचार्ज, मेडिसिन

