हड़कंप:ईवीएम बदलने की अफवाह पर लोगों ने बूथ को घेरा, मजिस्ट्रेट को भी रोका, हंगामा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • भीखनपुर के वार्ड-10 के चलंत मतदान केंद्र की घटना, ईवीएम लेकर वज्रगृह आ रहे मजिस्ट्रेट को भी लोगों ने रोका

बरहपुरा से सटे भीखनपुर वार्ड-10 बूथ संख्या 238 के तीन चलंत मतदान केंद्रों में ईवीएम बदलने की अफवाह पर भारी संख्या में स्थानीय लोगों ने बूथ को घेरा लिया और भारी हंगामा किया। स्पेयर ईवीएम लेकर गाड़ी में चल रहे सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट पर बूथ के ईवीएम को बदलने का आरोप लगाकर उनके साथ बदसलूकी की। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप था कि वोट पड़ चुके ईवीएम को अकारण बदला जा रहा है।

उधर, ईवीएम बदलने की अफवाह की जानकारी पाकर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सह निवर्तमान विधायक अजीत शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने स्थानीय लोगों को समझाया कि यह महज अफवाह है। लेकिन स्थानीय लोग अजीत शर्मा की बात नहीं मान रहे थे। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना था कि प्रशासन के लोग ईवीएम बदल कर वोट में हेराफेरी की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

हंगामे की जानकारी पाकर सिटी एसपी सुशांत कुमार सरोज, सिटी एएसपी पूरन झा, इशाकचक थानेदार संजय कुमार, सार्जेट मेजर केके शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे। अजीत शर्मा ने लोगों से कहा कि वोट खत्म होने के बाद पार्टी के प्रतिनिधि ईवीएम वाली गाड़ी के साथ स्ट्रांग रूम तक जाएंगे। यह सुनने के बाद लोग शांत हुए। उधर, मतदान खत्म होने के बाद जब तक उक्त तीनों चलंत बूथ से ईवीएम उठ कर स्ट्रांग रूम नहीं चला गया, तब तक पुलिस वहां तैनात रही। सिटी एसपी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने मोहल्ले में फ्लैग मार्च भी किया।
सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की गाड़ी में रहती है स्पेयर ईवीएम
सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की गाड़ी में ईवीएम रखा देख किसी ने इलाके में ईवीएम बदलने की अफवाह उड़ा दी। जबकि हकीकत में सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की गाड़ी में स्पेयर ईवीएम रखा रहता है, ताकि किसी बूथ पर अगर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी हुई तो उसे तुरंत बदला जा सके। लेकिन लोग अफवाह को सच मान बैठे थे।

कई बूथाें पर खराब हुई ईवीएम, देर से वाेटिंग, कदवा में वाेटराें ने किया हंगामा

भागलपुर, नाथनगर |जिले के 5 में से 4 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में ईवीएम खराब हाेने से वाेटिंग प्रभावित हुई। सबसे ज्यादा पीरपैंती के 9 बूथाें पर ईवीएम खराब हुई। भागलपुर में 3 जगहाें पर गड़बड़ी आई जिससे सवा से डेढ़ घंटे तक वाेटिंग शुरू नहीं हाे सकी। उधर गाेपालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कदवा के बूथाें पर ईवीएम खराब हुई ताे वाेटर हंगामा करने लगे। हालांकि पुलिस ने उन्हें समझाकर शांत कराया। इसके इतर नाथनगर में भी ईवीएम धाेखा दे गई। ईवीएम खराब हाेने से सबसे ज्यादा देर बरहपुरा मध्य विद्यालय के बूथ 242 पर हुई। यहां करीब देढ़ घंटे तक वाेटिंग शुरू नहीं हाे सकी।

यहां पहला वाेट 8.25 बजे पड़ा। बहरपुरा बालिका मध्य विद्यालय स्थित बूथ 236 पर भी ईवीएम खराब हाेने के कारण 8.15 बजे वाेटिंग शुरू हुई। सरयूदेवी महिला काॅलेज के बूथ पर भी ईवीएम खराब हाेने से वाेटिंग में देरी हुई। बरारी हाईस्कूल के भी एक बूथ पर मशीन खराब रहने से दस मिनट की देरी हुई। नाथनगर के रामवती कन्या मवि. के बूथ पर 18 वाेट पड़ने के बाद ईवीएम धाेखा दे गई। उधर गाेपालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उ.वि. कदवा के बूथ 16 पर ईवीएम दाे बार खराब हाे गई। इससे नाराज वाेटर हंगामा करने लगे।

