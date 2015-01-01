पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का विराेध:मायागंज और सदर अस्पताल में नहीं चला ओपीडी, सर्जरी भी टली

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
मायागंज अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण 11 बजे खाली पड़ा ओपीडी का निबंधन काउंटर।
  • आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का विराेध, आईएमए ने की 12 घंटे की हड़ताल
  • मायागंज के सर्जरी विभाग में 10 की जगह छह ऑपरेशन ही हुए

केंद्र सरकार के आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टराें काे सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के विराेध में शुक्रवार काे आईएमए की 12 घंटे की हड़ताल से जिले के दाे बड़े सरकारी अस्पतालाें के ओपीडी में इलाज बाधित रहा। सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में 140 व मायागंज के ओपीडी में 353 मरीजाें का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ पर सभी का इलाज नहीं हुआ।

सदर के इमरजेंसी में 50 मरीजाें काे देखा गया। बाकी लाैट गए। वहां साढ़े 11 बजे ओपीडी का गेट बंद हाे गया, जबकि मायागंज में दाेपहर 12 बजे ओपीडी बंद हुआ, लेकिन करीब एक दर्जन मरीजाें का ही इलाज हुआ।

हालांकि इमरजेंसी सेवा चलती रही। मायागंज अस्पताल के सर्जरी में दस की जगह छह मरीजाें के ही ऑपरेशन हुए। दाेपहर दाे बजने के बाद बाकी चार मरीजाें की सर्जरी काे टाल दिया गया। डॉक्टरों ने दोपहर 12 बजे तक इंडोर में राउंड तक नहीं किया था। सामान्य दिनाें में अभी मायागंज के ओपीडी में राेज करीब एक हजार और सदर में 500 मरीजाें का इलाज हाेता है। जिन मरीजाें काे लाैटना पड़ा, वे काफी परेशान रहे। कई ने निजी क्लीनिक में डाॅक्टराें काे दिखाया।

ऑब्स एंड गायनी में डाॅक्टर का चेंबर खाली देख लाैटते रहे मरीज

मायागंज अस्पताल के ऑब्स एंड गायनी में डाॅक्टर चैंबर खाली रहा। मरीज लाैट गए। टीबी एवं चेस्ट में एक जूनियर डाॅक्टर माैजूद था पर अस्थमा क्लीनिक बंद था। हड्डी विभाग में एक सीनियर डाॅक्टर माैजूद थे पर मरीज नहीं था।

आईएमए अध्यक्ष डाॅ. सीएम उपाध्याय ने बताया कि केंद्र के विराेध में यह हड़ताल की गयी थी। अब राज्य के निर्णय के आधार पर आगे की रणनीति तय हाेगी। सीएस डाॅ. विजय कुमार सिंह व मायागंज अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डाॅ. अशाेक कुमार भगत ने बताया कि वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत जूनियर डाॅक्टराें काे लगाया गया था। वैसे इमरजेंसी, आईसीयू व काेराेना मरीजाें का इलाज पहले की तरह ही चलता रहा।

अस्पताल नहीं आए, लेकिन निजी क्लीनिक में मरीजाें काे देखा

मायागंज में पाेस्टेड कई डाॅक्टर हड़ताल में शामिल ताे रहे पर वह अपने निजी क्लीनिक में मरीजाें काे सामान्य दिनाें की तरह ही देखते रहे। आईएमए के साेशल मीडिया ग्रुप पर डाॅक्टराें ने लिखा कि 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा क्लीनिक खुले हैं ताे हड़ताल किस बात की।

मेडिकल कॉलेज के पैथोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार ने तो अपने जांच घर को खोलने की फोटो पोस्ट की। हड़ताल का विरोध भी किया। राधा रानी सिन्हा रोड पर चार-पांच व तिलकामांझी हटिया रोड में 6 डॉक्टरों के क्लीनिक खुले रहे। कचहरी चौक से घंटाघर तक 4 क्लीनिक खुले रहे।

