पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नतीजे:जिले की सात विस सीटाें में से भाजपा काे तीन का फायदा, जदयू, राजद और कांग्रेस काे एक-एक सीट का नुकसान

भागलपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भागलपुर विधानसभा सीट से जीत के बाद विजयी जुलूस निकालते कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी अजीत शर्मा।
  • जिले की सात में तीन पर भाजपा, दाे पर जदयू, राजद व कांग्रेस ने एक-एक सीट पर जीत हासिल की
  • 2015 में महागठबंधन की वजह से तीन पर जदयू, दाे पर कांग्रेस और दाे पर राजद का था कब्जा

भागलपुर जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें पर इस बार तस्वीर पूरी तरह से बदल गई है। इस बार भाजपा चार, कांग्रेस तीन, राजद तीन और जदयू तीन सीटाें से चुनाव लड़ी, लेकिन पिछली बार 2015 में जहां साताें सीटाें पर महागठबंधन का कब्जा था। उस वक्त महागठबंधन में शामिल जदयू, कांग्रेस और राजद ने तीन, दाे और दाे सीटाें पर जीत हासिल की थी। भाजपा का सूपड़ा साफ हाे गया था। लेकिन इस बार सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन भाजपा का रहा। भाजपा ने चार में से तीन सीटाें पर जीत हासिल की है।

जीत का निशान दिखाते राजद प्रत्याशी अशरफ सिद्दीकी।
जीत का निशान दिखाते राजद प्रत्याशी अशरफ सिद्दीकी।

इनमें पीरपैंती, कहलगांव और बिहपुर की सीट शामिल है। जबकि बाकी तीनाें दलाें काे पिछली बार की तुलना में नुकसान हुआ है। जदयू काे तीन में से एक सीट का नुकसान हुआ है। इस बार सिर्फ गाेपालपुर और सुल्तानगंज सीट पर ही जीत हासिल की है। जबकि नाथनगर की सीट हाथ से निकल गई। वहीं राजद व कांग्रेस काे भी पिछली बार की तुलना में एक-एक सीट का नुकसान हुआ है। राजद ने जहां बिहपुर की सीट गंवाई, ताे नाथनगर की सीट पर जीत हासिल की।

जीत के बाद समर्थकों के साथ प्रो. ललित नारायण मंडल।
जीत के बाद समर्थकों के साथ प्रो. ललित नारायण मंडल।

जबकि कांग्रेस ने कहलगांव की सीट गंवाई और भागलपुर की सीट किसी तरह से बचा पाई। जिले की सात सीटाें में सुल्तानगंज से जदयू के ललित नारायण मंडल, नाथनगर से राजद के अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी, भागलपुर से कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा, कहलगांव से भाजपा के पवन यादव, पीरपैंती से भाजपा के ललन पासवान, गाेपालपुर से जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल और बिहपुर से भाजपा के इंजीनियर कुमार शैलेंद्र ने अपनी जीत दर्ज कराई है। इनमें गाेपालपुर से जदयू के गाेपाल मंडल ने चाैथी बार जीत का रिकार्ड बनाया है, ताे भागलपुर से कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा दूसरी बार जीते हैं।

जानिये भागलपुर जिले के सात सीटाें के क्या रहे परिणाम

भागलपुर: जीते- अजीत शर्मा, कांग्रेस
वाेट मिले : 65033
जीत का कारण : महागठबंधन की वजह से मुस्लिम समाज का अच्छा वाेट मिला। साथ ही लाेजपा के प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी की, इसका भी फायदा मिला। भाजपा के बेहतर प्रबंधन नहीं हाेने का
लाभ मिला।
हारे-राेहित पांडे, भाजपा
वाेट मिले : 64083
हार की वजह : शहरी क्षेत्र का वाेटर भाजपा का कैडर वाेट माना जाता है। लेकिन इस बार भाजपा के बागी विजय साह और लाेजपा प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी की। कार्यकर्ता सक्रिय नहीं हुए और बेहतर प्रबंधन का अभाव रहा।

अंतर : 950, नाेटा : 1095

नाथनगर: जीते-अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी
वाेट मिले : 78832
जीत का कारण : राजद के अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी काे मुस्लिम व यादव वाेटराें का जबरदस्त वाेट मिला। लाेजपा के अमर कुशवाहा ने भी जदयू काे नुकसान पहुंचाया और इसका फायदा राजद काे मिला।
हारे-लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल, जदयू
वाेट मिले : 71076
हार की वजह : जदयू में भीतरघात हुआ। टिकट नहीं मिलने से पार्टी से नाराज नेता जदयू काे वाेट दिलाने के बजाय लाेजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में प्रचार करते रहे। इसका नुकसान यह हुआ कि गंगाेता का वाेट पूरी तरह से जदयू काे नहीं मिल सका।

अंतर : 7756, नाेटा : 1261

पीरपैंती: जीते-ललन कुमार, बीजेपी
वाेट मिले : 90,889
जीत का कारण : एनडीए के मजबूत वाेट व स्वजातीय वाेट का लाभ मिला। विराेधी के खिलाफ जनता की नाराजगी का भी लाभ मिला।
हारे-रामविलास पासवान, राजद
वाेट मिले : 64664
हार की वजह : स्वजातीय वाेट का बंट गया। यह विराेधी काे चला गया। पांच साल विधायक रहने के बाद जनता के उम्मीदाें पर खरे नहीं उतर पाए।

अंतर : 26,225, नाेटा : 945

कहलगांव: जीते-पवन कुमार यादव, बीजेपी
वाेट मिले- 1,14,229
जीत का कारण : राजद के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी की। प्रत्याशी के मिलनसार स्वभाव काे लाेगाें ने वाेट दिया। भाजपा और जदयू के परंपरागत वाेट के अलावा स्वजातीय वाेट भी पड़े।
हारे-शुभानंद मुकेश, कांग्रेस
वाेट मिले : 71603
हार की वजह : महागठबंधन के वाेट बैंक काे एकजुट रखने में असफल हाे गए। पिता के वाेट काे पूरी तरह अपने कब्जे में नहीं ले पाए।

अंतर : 42,626, नाेटा : 2152

सुल्तानगंज: जीते-ललित नारायण मंडल, जदयू
वाेट मिले : 72620
जीत का कारण : एनडीए के सामाजिक समीकरण का लाभ मिला। प्रत्याशी के स्वच्छ छवि काे देख भी लाेगाें ने जदयू के पक्ष में मतदान किया।
हारे-ललन कुमार, कांग्रेस
वाेट मिले : 61017
हार की वजह : बाहरी बनाम लाेकल फैक्टर के कारण कांग्रेस के प्रत्याी की हार हुई। स्वजातीय लाेजपा प्रत्याशी हाेने के कारण भी वाेट बंट गए।

अंतर : 11,603, नाेटा : 4710

बिहपुर: जीते-कुमार शैलेंद्र, भाजपा
वाेट मिले : 72577
जीत का कारण : भाजपा के इंजीनियर शैलेंद्र पिछले चुनाव में हारने के बाद भी पांच साल तक क्षेत्र में सक्रिय रहे। हमेशा लाेगाें के बीच रहे। साथ ही एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं की सक्रियता की वजह से जीत
हासिल हुई।
हारे-बुलाे मंडल, राजद
वाेट मिले: 66229
हार की वजह : यहां से पिछली बार उनकी पत्नी वर्षा रानी जीती थीं। पांच साल रहने की वजह से क्षेत्र में उनके खिलाफ एंटी इनकबेंसी रही। इसके साथ ही यादवाें के वाेट बैंक में सेंधामारी से भी उनकाे नुकसान हुआ और हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

अंतर : 6348, नाेटा : 2711

गाेपालपुर: जीते-गाेपाल मंडल, जदयू
वाेट मिले : 75533
जीत का कारण : गाेपाल मंडल के लिए उनकी जीत के लिए सबसे बड़ी ताकत उनकी जाति रही। वह गंगाेता जाति से आते हैं। पहले ताे गंगाेता जाति के लाेग उनसे नाराज थे। लेकिन अंत में सब गाेलबंद हाे गए। साथ ही लाेजपा ने भी राजद के ही वाेट बैंक में सेंध लगाई।
हारे-शैलेश कुमार, राजद
वाेट मिले : 51072
हार की वजह : जदयू के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी नहीं कर पाए। साथ ही राजद के मुस्लिम व यादव वाेटराें काे भी एकजुट करने में असफल रहे। इस कारण हार हुई। गोपाल मंडल पिछले तीन बार से विधायक हैं। उनकी क्षेत्र पर पकड़ ज्यादा रही।

अंतर : 24461, नाेटा : 3888

जीते प्रत्याशियाें ने कहा- जनता का आशीर्वाद मिला

जनता के बीच जाकर करूंगा काम : अजीत शर्मा

भागलपुर से कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा ने अपनी जीत पर कहा कि उम्मीद जितनी थी, उतने वाेटाें से जीत नहीं मिली। समझ में नहीं आया। हालांकि आशीर्वाद के रूप में जनता ने जीत दिलाई। सब जनता के लिए काम करुंगा। बुनकराें काे पैकेज, जाम से निजात, भाेलानाथ फ्लाईओवर का निर्माण, स्वास्थ्य व शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपग्रेडेशन के लिए काम करुंगा। जनता के लिए हर वार्ड में जाकर काम करुंगा।

जनता को निराश नहीं करूंगा : अशरफ सिद्दीकी

नाथनगर से जीते राजद के अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी ने कहा कि जीत हमेशा अच्छा अनुभव देती है, लेकिन साथ में यह जिम्मेदारी भी देती है कि काम करना है। जनता ने मुझे चुना है तो मैं भी जनता को निराश नहीं करूंगा। नाथनगर में विकास दिखेगा। हर क्षेत्र में मेरा काम जरूर दिखेगा।

जनता के पांच साल का इंतजार खत्म : शैलेंद्र

भाजपा के इंजीनियर शैलेन्द्र ने अपनी जीत को बिहपुर क्षेत्र की जनता की जीत बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उनके भाइयों, बहनों, क्षेत्र के बेटे-बेटियों की जीत है। बिहपुर की जनता पांच साल से जो इंतजार कर रही थी वह खत्म हो चुका है। क्षेत्र में विकास के कार्य जल्द दिखेंगे।

मुझे इस बार मंत्री बनाया जाए : गाेपाल मंडल

गोपालपुर से चौथी बार जीते गोपाल मंडल ने कहा कि यह उनकी नहीं बल्कि सुशासन बाबू नीतीश कुमार की जीत है। इतनी बार जीतने पर अब आगे की बात होनी चाहिए। अगर हमारी सरकार बनी तो मुझे मंत्री पद मिलना चाहिए। अपने इस कार्यकाल में वह ढोलबज्जा को प्रखंड बनाएंगे। तेतरी और जाह्नवी चौक पर ओवर ब्रिज के लिए पहल करेंगे।

यह एनडीए की एकजुटता की जीत है : ललित मंडल

सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पहली बार चुनाव जीते प्रो. ललित नारायण मंडल ने कहा कि जनता ने उन्हें जीत का तोहफा दिया है। यह एनडीए की एकजुटता की जीत है। शिक्षक होने के कारण अन्य विकास कार्यों के साथ क्षेत्र में कॉलेजों और स्कूल को बेहतर बनाना उनकी प्राथमिकता होगी।

जनता के सुख-दुख में हमेशा साथ रहूंगा : पवन

कहलगांव से भाजपा के पवन यादव ने अपनी जीत पर कहा कि यह जनता की जीत है। कहलगांव के लाेगाें ने विश्वास किया। पीएम माेदी व सीएम नीतीश कुमार के मजबूत नेतृत्व की जीत है। अब क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम करूंगा। लाेगाें के सुख-दुख में हमेशा साथ रहूंगा।

लाेगाें की समस्या का समाधान करूंगा : ललन पासवान

पीरपैंती से भाजपा के ललन पासवान ने कहा कि उन्हें हराने के लिए कई लाेग लगे थे, कुछ अप्रवासी भी लगे थे। कुछ लाेगाें काे भ्रम हाे गया है कि वही सर्वाेपरि है। लेकिन जनता ने जीत दिलाकर ऐसे लाेगाें काे करारा जवाब दिया है। समस्या के समाधान के लिए हमेशा लाेगाें के पास जाएंगे। माेबाइल पर मैसेज मिलने पर भी लाेगाें के बीच पहुंच जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें