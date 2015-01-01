पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने पत्थर से सिर कूचकर पत्नी को मार डाला, आरोपी पति गिरफ्तार

जगदीशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगदीशपुर के बदलूचक गांव की घटना

घरेलू विवाद में पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने पत्थर से सिर कूचकर पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। दिल दहला देने वाली यह घटना जगदीशपुर प्रखंड की सैनो पंचायत के बदलूचक गांव में बुधवार दोपहर करीब दो बजे की है। जहां पंचायत समिति सदस्य मोहम्मद अजहर ने अपनी पत्नी बीबी अनिरुद्ध निशा (40) की जान ले ली।

बताया जाता है कि घटना के समय उसके बच्चे गांव में खेलने गए थे। घर में उसकी पांच साल की बेटी थी। बीबी अनिरुद्ध निशा घर में ही बीड़ी बना रही थी। इसी दौरान आरोपी मोहम्मद अजहर बाहर से आया आैर पत्नी से खाना मांगा। खाने के दौरान ही किसी बात पर दोनों के बीच विवाद हुई। फिर अजहर ने पास में ही पड़े बड़े पत्थर से पत्नी के सिर पर हमला कर दिया। जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। कुछ देर बाद बड़ा बेटा जब घर आया तो मां को खून से लथपथ देख इसी गांव की रहने वाली अपनी नानी को घटना की सूचना दी। इसके बाद मृतका की मां आमीन निशा घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी। कुछ देर बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और परिजनों से पूछताछ की। इसी दौरान घर के पिछवाड़े में छिपे आरोपी मोहम्मद अजहर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया। थानाध्यक्ष बृजेश कुमार ने बताया कि मृतका की मां के बयान पर मोहम्मद अजहर के खिलाफ हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है।

ग्रामीण बोले- कुछ दिन से अजहर की मानसिक हालत ठीक नहीं है
ग्रामीणों की मानें तो आरोपी पंचायत समिति सदस्य मोहम्मद अजहर की मानसिक हालत पिछले कुछ दिन से ठीक नहीं है। उसका इलाज भागलपुर के एक मनोचिकित्सक के यहां चल रहा है। इन दिनों वह अजीब व्यवहार करने लगा था। बात-बात पर पड़ोसियों के साथ भी मारपीट पर उतारू हो जाता था। घर में भी पत्नी और बच्चों की पिटाई कर देता था। हो सकता है कि मानसिक हालत ठीक नहीं रहने के कारण ही उसने पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। उसे तीन बेटे और पांच बेटियां हैं। सभी की उम्र 15 साल से कम है। इधर, मां की मौत के बाद बच्चों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। आसपास की महिलाएं उन्हें सांत्वना दे रही थीं।

