चुनाव के कारण डेढ़ महीने से नहीं हाे पा रहा:13 को खत्म होगी आचार संहिता लंबित याेजनाओं काे मिलेगी गति

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में चुनाव काे लेकर 25 सितंबर से जारी आचार संहिता 13 नवंबर काे खत्म हाे जाएगी। आचार संहिता खत्म हाेने के लंबित पड़ी विकास याेजनाओं में गति आएगी। चुनाव के कारण करीब डेढ़ महीने से जिले में विकास की कई याेजनाएं बाधित हाे गई थी। लेकिन अब ये काम दीपावली के बाद से गति पकड़ेगी।

एनएच-80 भागलपुर-हंसडीहा मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण एवं पीसीसी बनाने की प्रक्रिया के कार्य में अब गति आएगी। अभी तक इसका कार्य चुनाव आचार संहिता के कारण सुस्त पड़ गया था। एन‌एच-80 को मिर्जाचौकी तक 10 से 15 मीटर चौड़ी करनी है एवं इसे पीसीसी भी बनाना है। इसके प्रस्ताव भेजे गए थे जिससे मंजूरी मिल गई थी। जिसके बाद अब इसका डीपीआर तैयार की जा रही है। चुनाव आचार संहिता के कारण अधिकारी चुनावी कार्यों में लग गए थे। लेकिन आचार संहिता समाप्त होने के बाद इसकी डीपीआर तैयार करने में तेजी आएगी और जल्द ही डीपीआर मुख्यालय के माध्यम से केंद्रीय मंत्रालय को भेजा जा सकता है। वहीं विक्रमशिला सेतु के समानांतर बनने वाले फाेरलेन पुल के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण के काम में भी तेजी आएगी। भूमि अधिग्रहण के लिए रैयताें काे भूअर्जन विभाग के द्वारा नाेटिस दिया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री अावास याेजना के तहत लंबित पड़े अावासाें की सूची काे फाइनल मंजूरी दी जाएगी। पंचायत सरकार भवन बनने के लिए जमीन ढूंढने के काम में भी तेजी अाएगी।

