प्रभारी वीसी से मिलेंगे:तीन महीने से फाइल राेके रखने पर पेंशनर नाराज

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
सेवांत लाभ से जुड़ी फाइलें 3 महीने से लटकाए रखने काे लेकर पेंशनर्स का धैर्य जवाब देने लगा है। जिम्मेदार अधिकारी के असहयाेग और बात नहीं करने की वजह से पेंशनर अब विश्वविद्यालय में हंगामे की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। छुट्टियाें के बाद पेंशनर अपने मामलाें काे लेकर प्रभारी वीसी से मिलेंगे। एक दिन पहले भी एक पेंशनर की एक अधिकारी से इस मुद्दे पर तीखी बहस हाे गई थी। पेंशनर ने संबंधित अधिकारी से फाइल के बारे में पूछा ताे उन्हाेंने अपने कर्मचारी से बात करने काे कह दिया।

लेकिन पेंशनर अड़ गए और फाइलें निकलवाकर अधिकारी से इसे राेके रखने की वजह पूछी ताे अधिकारी दूसरे अधिकारी के कमरे में चले गए। इससे पहले एक काॅलेज से रिटायर हुए शिक्षक सेवांत लाभ के लिए अब तक प्रभारी वीसी काे भी दाे बार आवेदन दे चुके हैं। लेकिन काेई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

बताया जा रहा है कि विश्वविद्यालय के उक्त अधिकारी के पास करीब 435 फाइलें पड़ी हुई हैं जिनमें से ज्यादातर फाइलें पेंशनर की है। सूत्राें ने बताया कि अधिकारी दूसरी सेवा से आए हैं जिन्हें विश्वविद्यालय से जुड़े कार्याें का अनुभव नहीं है। कुछ पेंशनर कमिशन के लिए फाइल राेकने का भी आराेप लगा रहे हैं।

