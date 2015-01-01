पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सेक्स रैकेट चलाने के केस में होटल मालिक, मैनेजर समेत चार आरोपियों पर पुलिस करेगी चार्जशीट

भागलपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एमपी द्विवेदी रोड दवा पट्‌टी के होटल नवनीत में सेक्स रैकेट का हुआ था भंडाफोड़

एमपी द्विवेदी रोड दवा पट्‌टी के होटल नवनीत में अक्टूबर माह में पकड़े गए सेक्स रैकेट मामले में तातारपुर पुलिस जल्द ही आरोपियों पर चार्जशीट फाइल करेगी। इस मामले में होटल मालिक अरविंद कुमार, मैनेजर नंदन कुमार झा उर्फ नंदू, चंदन राय उर्फ रौनित और मो. एहसान को पुलिस ने आरोपी बनाया था। छापेमारी के दौरान होटल मालिक को छोड़ बाकी तीनों को गिरफ्तार हो गए थे।

आरोपी होटल मालिक की गिरफ्तारी पर अगले आदेश तक कोर्ट ने रोक लगाया है। पुलिस की जांच में चारों आरोपियों पर केस सत्य पाया गया है। इसके बाद एसएसपी आशीष भारती ने जांच अधिकारी को चार्जशीट फाइल करने का निर्देश दिया है। होटल के कमरों से मुक्त कराई गई दो लड़कियों ने पुलिस के समक्ष खुलासा किया था कि उन्हें बहला-फुसला कर गलत काम करवाया जाता है।

होटल के मालिक और स्टाफ उनलोगों को इस काम के लिए सुविधा उपलब्ध कराते थे। पुलिस की जांच में आया है कि मालिक के द्वारा मैनेजर के सहयोग से बाहर से लड़के-लड़कियों को मंगवाकर होटल में सेक्स रैकेट का संचालन किया जा रहा था। गिरफ्तार तीन आरोपियों में दो ग्राहक थे।

मोहल्लेवासियों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने मारा था छापा
नवनीत होटल के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने पुलिस को देह व्यापार के बारे में सूचना दी थी। इस सूचना के बाद कोतवाली, तातारपुर और महिला थाने की पुलिसकर्मियों ने होटल में छापेमारी की थी तो दो कमरे में आपत्तिजनक हालत में लड़के-लड़की मिले थे। पुलिस ने होटल के रजिस्टर को भी जब्त किया था। रजिस्टर में कमरे में ठहराए गए किसी भी गेस्ट की इंट्री नहीं थी।

