विधानसभा चुनाव:मड़वा के इंजीनियर की माैत मामले से बिहपुर विस क्षेत्र के बदले सियासी समीकरण

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • साॅफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की माैत से इलाके के लाेग गुस्से में, तीन नवंबर काे हाेनेवाले मतदान पर भी पड़ेगा असर

मड़वा के रहनेवाले साॅफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर आशुताेष पाठक की माैत से बिहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की फिजा में चुनावी सरगर्मी तेज हाे गई है। यहां दूसरे चरण में तीन नवंबर काे मतदान हाेना है। लेकिन इंजीनियर की माैत के बाद से सियासी समीकरण लगातार बदल रहे हैं।

पहले महागठबंधन से राजद के प्रत्याशी शैलेश कुमार उर्फ बुलाे मंडल और एनडीए से भाजपा उम्मीदवार इंजीनियर कुमार शैलेंद्र के बीच कांटे की टक्कर हाेने की संभावना जताई जा रही थी। लेकिन सप्ताहभर पहले गाेड्डा से घर लाैट रहे साॅफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर आशुताेष पाठक की बिहपुर थानेदार द्वारा बर्बरतापूर्ण पिटाई से हुई माैत के बाद समीकरण बदलने लगे हैं।

न केवल गांव के लाेगाें, बल्कि इलाके के ज्यादा लाेगाें काे पुलिस की इस करतूत से बेहद गुस्सा है। खासकर सवर्ण काफी आक्राेश में हैं। लाेग एकजुट हाेकर रणनीति बना रहे हैं कैसे ऐसे गुंडागर्दी करनेवाले पुलिसवालाें काे वाेट की चाेट से सबक सिखाया जाए। जानकारी के मुताबिक इसमें दाे तरह से रणनीति बनाई जा रही है।

एक यह कि किसी एक प्रत्याशी काे एग्रेसिव वाेटिंग की जाए और दूसरा वाेट का बहिष्कार किया जाए। दाेनाें ही स्थिति में राजद व भाजपा के प्रत्याशी काे अलग-अलग नफा-नुकसान हाे सकता है। कारण यह है कि अगर एग्रेसिव वाेटिंग की गई, ताे इसका फायदा एनडीए के प्रत्याशी काे हाे सकता है।

कारण यह है कि सर्वण वाेटर भाजपा का माना जाता है। जबकि अगर बहिष्कार किया गया ताे इससे राजद के बुलाे मंडल काे फायदा मिलेगा। हालांकि सवर्ण वाेटर अभी तक रणनीति ही बना रहा है। वहां के लाेगाें की मांग है कि शुक्रवार तक थानेदार की गिरफ्तारी हाे, अगर ऐसा नहीं हाेगा ताे फिर आगे रणनीति बनेगी।
डिसाइडिंग फैक्टर : सवर्ण
बिहपुर विधानसभा भूमिहार व सवर्ण बाहुल इलाका है। हालांकि हर बार सवर्णाें का वाेट बंटता रहा है। लेकिन इस बार सवर्ण निर्णायक की भूमिका में नजर आ रहे हैं। इनलाेगाें का वाेट जिधर जाएगा, उनका पलड़ा भारी हाेगा

