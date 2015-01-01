पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम सम्मान निधि योजना:आईटी रिटर्न भरने वाले तीन हजार से अधिक किसानाें का पैसा राेका, वसूली की तैयारी

भागलपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि विभाग भेजेगा नोटिस, सूबे में 36 हजार 823 किसान हैं

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने वाले व प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि याेजना के तहत लाभ लेने वाले जिले के तीन हजार से अधिक किसानाें का पैसा सरकार ने राेक दिया है। ऐसे किसान इस याेजना के मापदंड पर खरे नहीं उतरे हैं। अब छठ पूजा के बाद कृषि विभाग ऐसे किसानाें काे नाेटिस जारी कर उनसे पैसे वसूलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा।

कृषि समन्वयक व किसान सलाहकार ऐसे किसानाें से संपर्क कर पैसा वापस करने काे कहेंगे। पैसा वापस कर देने पर विभाग काेई एक्शन नहीं लेगा लेकिन अगर अयाेग्य पाए गए किसानाें ने पैसे की वापसी नहीं की ताे कानूनी कर्रवाई की जाएगी। ऐसे किसानाें काे एसएमएस भी भेजा गया है। प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि याेजना के तहत किसानाें काे हर साल सरकार तीन किस्त में छह हजार रुपये देती है।

दरअसल भारत सरकार ने अपनी जांच में पाया है कि बिहार के करीब 36 हजार 823 ऐसे किसान हैं जाे वर्तमान समय में इनकम टैक्स भरते हैं। इस याेजना की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ऐसे किसान इस याेजना के लिए अयाेग्य पाए गए हैं। इन चिंहित किसानाें से कुल 32 कराेड़ 74 लाख 18 हजार की राशि वापस लेने काे कहा गया है। ऐसे चिह्नित किसानाें काे पूर्व में एसएमएस के जरिए सूचित किया गया है। ऐसे किसानाें काे भेजा जाने वाला पैसा राेक दिया गया है।

राशि वापस कराने काे 30 दिन का दिया गया है समय
कृषि निदेशक ने सभी डीएओ काे राशि वापस कराने काे लेकर तीस दिन का समय दिया है। तीस दिन बाद इसकी पूरी रिपाेर्ट विभाग ने मांगी है।

तीन हजार किसान मापदंड पर खरे नहीं मिले
^जिले में प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि याेजना के तहत करीब ढाई लाख किसान जुड़े हुए हैं, लेकिन तीन हजार से अधिक किसान इस मापदंड पर खरे नहीं मिले हैं। ऐसे किसानाें से राशि वापस करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी।
-केके झा, डीएओ, भागलपुर

