हालात:शहर के ज्यादातर बूथाें पर नहीं बनी कतार; तिलकामांझी, बरारी, खंजरपुर और मायागंज के बूथाें पर धीमा रहा मतदान

छत्रपति तालाब के पास मध्य विद्यालय के बूथ पर मतदाता।

काेराेना के कारण बूथाें की संख्या बढ़ाकर वाेटराें की संख्या नियंत्रित करने की प्रशासन की कवायद से यह ताे लगभग तय था कि मतदान के लिए लंबी बड़ी कतारें नहीं लगेंगी। लेकिन शहरी क्षेत्र में वाेटर भी घराें से नहीं निकले। एक दिन पहले पेट्राेलिंग मजिस्ट्रेट काे बूथाें के लिए रवाना करते समय ड्यूटी का पाठ पढ़ाते वक्त डीएम ने कहा था कि काेराेना के कारण वाेटराें की भीड़ नहीं जुटे इसलिए प्रत्येक बूथ पर अधिकतम एक हजार वाेटर रखे गए हैं।

ऐसे में यह माना जा रहा था कि वाेटराें की छाेटी कतारें ही देखने काे मिलेंगी। लेकिन मंगलवार काे शहरी क्षेत्र के तिलकामांझी, बरारी, खंजरपुर, मायागंज के ज्यादातर बूथाें पर वाेटराें का सूखा जैसा रहा। कृषि कार्यालय स्थित 5 बूथाें पर दाेपहर 12 बजे तक एक बार भी 20 या 25 वाेटराें की कतार नहीं दिखी।

मुक्ति म.वि. के बूथ 73 पर उस समय तक 511 वाेट में से 80 ही पड़े थे। राजकीय कन्या म.वि. विद्युतनगर के बूथ 47 क पर सुबह 10 बजे तक 692 वाेट में 85 वाेटिंग हुई थी। आईटीआई के बूथ 66 पर 11 बजे तक 545 में 92, राजकीय म.वि. खंजरपुर बालक के बूथ 74 पर 11 बजे तक 74 वाेट पड़े थे जबकि यहां कुल वाेटर 752 थे। विधायक अजीत शर्मा के कृषि कार्यालय स्थित बूथ 227 पर शाम छह बजे तक करीब 28 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हुआ।

झुट्ठे राेके हुए है, छाेड़ देता हमलाेग काे भी
वाेटराें के इंतजार में मतदानकर्मियाें की आंखें भी पथरा गईं। 4 बजे के बाद इनका धैर्य जवाब देने लगा। ऐसे कई बूथ थे जहां आधे घंटे-45 मिनट तक एक भी वाेटर नहीं आया। आरएचएमबीटी हाईस्कूल बरारी, आईटीआई, राजकीय कन्या म.वि. विद्युतनगर में ऐसी ही स्थिति थी। कृषि कार्यालय स्थित एक बूथ पर कुल 692 वाेटराें में शाम 5 बजे तक 189 वाेट ही पड़े थे।

अगले एक घंटे और हाेने वाले वाेट का अनुमान कर मतदानकर्मियाें ने कहा कि दिनभर में जब यही हाल रहा ताे अंतिम एक घंटे में वाेटर कहां से आ आएगा। एक बूथ पर वाेटर की राह देख ऊबे मतदानकर्मी कहने लगे कि अब एक्के घंटा बचा है। वाेटरे नै है, झुट्ठे राेके हुए है, छाेड़ देता हमलाेग काे भी।

