जांच:दोनों जेलों में छापेमारी, चूना मिला, खैनी गायब, महिला कारा में चाकू व ब्लेड मिले

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैंप जेल में छापेमारी कर लौटतीं टीम।
  • डीएम-एसएसपी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस-प्रशासन के अफसरों ने की छापेमारी

विशेष केंद्रीय कारा (कैंप जेल) और शहीद जुब्बा साहनी केंद्रीय कारा (सेंट्रल जेल) में डीएम प्रणव कुमार और एसएसपी आशीष भारती की अगुवाई में पुलिस-प्रशसन ने मंगलवार को छापेमारी की। सुबह पौने तीन घंटे की छापेमारी में दोनों जेल से आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं मिला। दोनों जेलों के हर वार्ड महिला कारा, तृतीय खंड को पुलिस ने खंगाला, लेकिन खैनी-चुनौटी तक नहीं मिली।

हालांकि चूना मिला, लेकिन खैनी गायब था। महिला कारा में ब्लेड और चाकू मिला। इससे आशंका जताई जा रही है कि छापेमारी की सूचना या तो लीक हुई या जेलों में सुरक्षा चुस्त-दुरुस्त है। डीएम-एसपी के नेतृत्व में सदर एसडीओ, बरारी, जीरोमाइल, जोगसर समेत अन्य थानेदार और 25 जवान सेंट्रल जेल में छापेमारी कर रहे थे। सिटी एसपी सुशांत कुमार सरोज के नेतृत्व में ट्रैफिक डीएसपी आरके झा, मुख्यालय डीएसपी ओम प्रकाश, सार्जेट मेजर केके शर्मा समेत नाथनगर, तिलकामांझी, ललमटिया, विवि थानेदार और 25 जवान कैंप जेल में छापेमारी कर रहे थे। दोनों टीम सुबह करीब 8 बजे जेल पहुंची और पौने ग्यारह बजे छापेमारी खत्म कर बाहर निकली। पूर्व की दो छापेमारी में भी पुलिस-प्रशासन को कुछ नहीं मिला था। 21 जुलाई 2019 को दोनों जेलों में छापेमारी हुई थी।

वैसलीन के डिब्बी में मिला चूना
छापेमारी में सेंट्रल जेल के कैदी वार्ड टीम को वैसलीन की डिब्बी में चूना मिला। लेकिन खैनी पुड़िया गायब थी। कई कैदियों के बेड के पास छोटी डिब्बी में चूना मिला। महिला कारा में ब्लेड व चाकू भी मिला, लेकिन जब्त नहीं किया। टीम ने तृतीय खंड को भी खंगाला, जहां बाहुबली अानंद मोहन समेत कई बंदी हैं।

मिलने वालों को करना पड़ा इंतजार
जेल में छापेमारी से मुलाकातियों को घंटों को इंतजार करना पड़ा। मुलाकात का समय सुबह 8 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक है। छापेमारी टीम सुबह 8 बजे जेल में घुसी तो मुलाकातियों को रोक दिया गया। परिजन व मुलाकाती 3 घंटे तक गेट पर इंतजार करते रहे। छापेमारी खत्म होने पर मुलाकात कराई गई।

