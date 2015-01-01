पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:वामपंथी संगठन सीपीआई द्वारा 15 नवंबर तक खूनी क्रांति सप्ताह मनाने के आह्वान के बाद रेलवे की बढ़ाई सुरक्षा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
वामपंथी संगठन सीपीआई (माओवादी) द्वारा 15 नवंबर तक खूनी क्रांति सप्ताह मनाने के आह्वान के बाद रेलवे की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। पूर्व रेलवे के मालदा मंडल के बड़े हिस्से के नक्सल प्रभावित होने को देखते हुए सतर्कता के आदेश दिए गए हैं। आरपीएफ के वरीय मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त ने जारी आदेश में कहा है कि डिवीजन के अधीन कई एरिया नक्सल गतिविधियों से प्रभावित हैं।

इस दौरान उग्रवादियों माओवादियों द्वारा रेलवे एवं रेलवे के महत्वपूर्ण संस्थानों, रेलखंड, रेलवे स्टेशनों, पुल-पुलिया, रेलवे ट्रैक, रेलगाड़ियाें, स्कॉर्ट पार्टी एवं शस्त्रागार आदि पर विध्वंसक कार्रवाई करने की संभावना से इन्कार नहीं किया जा सकता है। इसके मद्देनजर पूर्व रेलवे के क्षेत्राधिकार में पड़ने वाले संवेदनशील स्टेशनों, खंडों, ट्रेनों के साथ-साथ महत्वपूर्ण संस्थानों पर विशेष चौकसी एवं सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की आवश्यकता है, ताकि किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय वारदात से बचा जा सके।

प्रबंधक, चालक व गार्ड को भी किया गया अलर्ट

कई स्तरों पर भेजे गए आदेश में कहा गया है कि अपने अधीन समस्त स्टेशन प्रबंधक, चालक एवं गार्ड को उक्त के संबंध में दिशा-निर्देश जारी किये जाएं। साथ ही सभी ट्रैक पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियों को भी इस संबंध में दिशानिर्देश जारी किया जाए। उनकी सघनता एवं बारंबारता को बढ़ाए जाने की आवश्यकता है।

यह भी निर्देश दिया जाए कि किसी अवांछित गतिविधियों की सूचना को तत्काल संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ नियंत्रण कक्ष को भी अवगत कराएं। जिससे तत्काल सुरक्षात्मक प्रभावी कदम उठाया जा सके एवं अप्रिय घटना को रोका जा सके।

