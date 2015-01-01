पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटे व्यापारियों पर नजर:रेलवे ने माल ढोने का किराया आधा किया, प्रतिकिलो के लिए अब देने होंगे एक रुपये 98 पैसे

भागलपुर37 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

व्यापारियों की आर्थिक उन्नति के लिए रेलवे ने पहल की है। रेलवे का खास ध्यान छोटे व्यापारियों पर है। छोटे व्यापारी दूसरे राज्यों से माल मंगाने के लिए एजेंटों से संपर्क करते हैं। इसमें व्यापारी का ज्यादा समय और अधिक कीमत भी देनी पड़ती है, लेकिन रेलवे ने राहत पहुंचाते हुए माल किराया को आधा कर दिया है। पहले रेट तीन रुपये 96 पैसा प्रतिकिलो को घटाकर सीधे एक रुपये 98 पैसा कर दिया गया है।

इसका लाभ उठाते हुए भागलपुर के कई व्यापारियों ने दो दिनों में ही विक्रमशिला एक्सप्रेस और ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल स्पेशल ट्रेन से 60 बंडल भागलपुरी सिल्क की साड़ियां दिल्ली भेजी हैं। दादर और सूरत के लिए भी करीब 40 बंडल साड़ियां भेजने की तैयारी की जा रही है। रेल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह व्यवस्था रेलवे के राजस्व का नया स्रोत बनता जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सीमित ट्रेनों के संचालन के चलते रेलवे की आय प्रभावित हुई है।

ऐसे में रेलवे ने आर्थिक स्थिति सुधारने के लिए माल की ढुलाई को बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया है। इसके लिए रेलवे ने डिवीजन स्तर पर बिजनेस डवलपमेंट यूनिट का गठन किया। अधिकारी छोटे से लेकर बड़े व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक कर सड़क की बजाए रेल मार्ग से सामान भेजने के लाभ बता रहे हैं। अब छोटे व्यापारी माल सीधे मंगाने का अनुरोध कर सकेंगे। रेलवे माल को पहुंचाने का काम करेगी।

मुंबई व सूरत में धूम मचाएगी भागलपुर की सिल्क साड़ियां

मालदा डिवीजन के व्यापारी सड़क मार्ग की बजाए रेलमार्ग से ही एक जगह से दूसरी सामान भेज रहे हैं। अब बुनकरी के लिए मशहूर भागलपुर की सिल्क साड़ियां आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई और क्लॉथ हब सूरत में धूम मचाएगी। रेलवे माल लदान बढ़ाने के साथ व्यापारियों का बिजनेस बढ़ाएगा। रेलवे का राजस्व बढ़ेगा तो व्यापारियों का माल कम दाम व समय से पहुंच जाएगा।
- पवन कुमार, सीनियर डीसीएम, मालदा

