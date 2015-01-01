पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदल गया मौसम:दिन में गुनगुनी धूप निकलने से राहत लेकिन शाम में फिर बढ़ गई कनकनी

भागलपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माैसम विभाग ने झारखंड में रविवार काे बारिश हाेने की आशंका के साथ इसके प्रभाव से जिले के कुछ इलाकाें में भी हल्की फुहारें पड़ने का अनुमान है।
  • दाे दिन के बाद हाे सकती है बारिश, इसके बाद और बढ़ेगी ठंड

शहर में चार दिन के बाद शनिवार की सुबह काेहरे की चादर हटी ताे शहरवासियाें काे सूर्य के दर्शन हुए। सुबह गुनगुनी धूप निकली तो दिन का तापमान भी तकरीबन पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस तक बढ़ गया। हालांकि शाम ढलते ही फिर से ठंड में इजाफा हो गया।

आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। माैसम विभाग की मानें ताे धूप निकलने से भी ठंड से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है। अगले दाे दिनाें के बाद शहर में बारिश की आशंका बरकरार है। 15 और 16 दिसंबर काे बारिश के बाद जब आसमान साफ हाेगा ताे ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी।

इसलिए बदल गया जिले का मौसम
बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना कम दबाव का क्षेत्र कमजाेर हुआ है। इससे माैसम में बदलाव हुआ है। पंजाब में अभी पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ एक्टिव है। ये पाकिस्तान से होकर पंजाब के इलाकाें में आया है। इससे 48 घंटे तक जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, मुजफ्फराबाद, हिमाचल प्रदेश में बर्फबारी हाेगी। बीएयू के माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया, अभी ठंड बढ़ेगी। 16 दिसंबर के बाद ठिठुरन हो सकती है।

झारखंड में हाेगी बारिश ताे शहर में भी हाेगा असर
माैसम विभाग ने झारखंड में रविवार काे बारिश हाेने की आशंका के साथ इसके प्रभाव से जिले के कुछ इलाकाें में भी हल्की फुहारें पड़ने का अनुमान है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहे कम दबाव के क्षेत्र के कमजाेर हाेने से शहर में तेज बारिश की आशंका समाप्त हाे गई है।

बीते 24 घंटे में शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 4.7 डिग्री बढ़ा है। न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.6 डिग्री की बढ़त हुई है। शनिवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 24.5 और न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री रहा। शुक्रवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 19.8 व न्यूनतम तापमान 14.2 डिग्री था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें