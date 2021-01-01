पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानलेवा रोड:मरम्मत का निर्देश कागज में, अब फिर तैयारी, 6 माह से पहले अच्छा रोड नहीं

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीआईजी ऑफिस को जोड़ने वाली यह सड़क बरसों से जर्जर है। - Dainik Bhaskar
डीआईजी ऑफिस को जोड़ने वाली यह सड़क बरसों से जर्जर है।
  • विक्रमशिला सेतु पहुंच पथ पर हाउसिंग बोर्ड वाली रोड जर्जर, हादसे का खतरा

मुख्य सड़काें से जाेड़ने वाले गली-माेहल्ले के रास्ते जर्जर हैं। अरसे से टूटी सड़काें के निर्माण व मरम्मत के लिए केवल निर्देश ही जारी हाे रहे हैं। निर्माण की याेजना कागजाें में ही सिमट गई है। अभी हाउसिंग बाेर्ड से विक्रमशिला सेतु के पहुंच पथ पर जाने वाले रास्ते पूरी तरह से जर्जर है। इसके बाद उधर से गाड़ियाें के आने-जाने का सिलसिला जारी है। कभी-कभी बसें भी उधर से गुजरती हैं।

ऐसी स्थिति में सड़क के नाम पर ऊखड़-खाबड़ ढलान हादसे को न्योता दे रहे हैं। कई बार बाइक सवार और जुगाड़ गाड़ी पलट भी गई है। इसके बाद भी विभाग ध्यान नहीं दे रहा। हालांकि डीएम ने सड़क बनाने के लिए एक बार फिर से पथ निर्माण विभाग के इंजीनियर काे निर्देश दिया है। अब इसकी कार्ययोजना बन रही है। फिर इसे स्वीकृति के लिए विभाग को भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद काम शुरू होगा। लेकिन इन प्रक्रियाओं काे पूरा हाेने में कम से कम 6 माह लगेंगे। इसके बाद ही काम शुरू हो सकता है।
12 जनवरी को डीएम ने बैठक में दिए थे निर्देश
12 जनवरी काे डीएम की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में भी इस पर चर्चा हुई थी। इसमें अपर समाहर्त्ता ने बताया था कि हाउसिंग बाेर्ड से विक्रमशिला पहुंच पथ, भागलपुर की ओर जानेवाले रास्ते क्षतिग्रस्त हैं। इस दाैरान भी डीएम ने निर्देश दिया था कि इस सड़क के अलावा अन्य क्षतिग्रस्त सड़काें के निर्माण या मरम्मत के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाए। लेकिन अब तक इस दिशा में काेई ठाेस पहल नहीं की जा सकी है।

बन रही है कार्ययोजना
उक्त सड़काें के निर्माण की कार्ययाेजना बन रही है। इसके बनते ही स्वीकृति के लिए विभाग काे भेजा जाएगा। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद निर्माण की पहल होगी। -नवल किशोर सिंह, एक्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर, पथ निर्माण विभाग

जवारीपुर से डीएम काेठी तक जाने वाली सड़क है बदहाल
जवारीपुर से डीएम काेठी जाने वाली सड़क पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त है। इस सड़क काे लेकर पूर्व डीएम ने नगर निगम की बैठक में निर्देश दिया था कि इसके निर्माण का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर इस दिशा में ठाेस पहल की जाए। डीएम का तबादला हाे गया। लेकिन अब तक इसके निर्माण के लिए काेई ठाेस पहल नहीं हाे सकी है। जर्जर सड़क से दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी हुई है।

बड़ी खंजरपुर तक के रास्ते भी हादसे को दे रहे हैं न्योता
सैंडिस कंपाउंड के उत्तरी गेट के सामने से डीआईजी ऑफिस से बड़ी खंजरपुर जाने वाले रास्ते भी जर्जर हैं। इसे लेकर भी पूर्व में ही तत्कालीन डीएम ने नगर निगम काे मरम्मत करने का निर्देश दिया था। लेकिन अब तक मरम्मत नहीं की जा सकी है। सड़क पर खतरनाक गड्ढे हैं। निगम की स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक में भी इस पर निर्णय हुआ था। लेकिन अब तक काेई काम नहीं हाे सका।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser