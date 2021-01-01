पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल से जुड़ी आपके काम की दो खबरें:ट्रेनों में नहीं लगेगा स्पेशल किराया पर रिजर्वेशन कराना होगा जरूरी; 10 माह बाद रौनक स्टेशन पर लौटी रौनक

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 माह बाद रौनक; दौड़ी फरक्का दादर, जनसेवा और दानापुर इंटरसिटी

भागलपुर |भागलपुर के रेलयात्रियों को रेलवे ने बड़ी राहत दी। नई व्यवस्था में अब सभी एक्सप्रेस व इंटरसिटी में नॉर्मल किराया ही लगेगा। पहले स्पेशल किराया लगता था। हालांकि इन ट्रेनों में बिना रिजर्वेशन यात्रा नहीं हो सकेगी। भागलपुर से रांची जाने वाली वनांचल व भागलपुर से यशवंतपुर अंग एक्सप्रेस में अभी स्पेशल किराया ही लगेगा। रेलवे बोर्ड ने अभी इसका निर्देश जारी नहीं किया है।

पूर्व रेलवे के पीआरओ कमलदेव दास ने बताया, अब साहिबगंज व बांका इंटरसिटी बिना स्पेशल फेयर के चलेगी। इन ट्रेनों में सामान्य किराए पर आरक्षण होगा। भागलपुर से पटना का स्लीपर किराया 170 रुपए लगेगा, पहले 285 रुपए था। मंगलवार को खुलने वाली भागलपुर-दानापुर-भागलपुर इंटरसिटी, जनसेवा, भागलपुर-एलटीटी, फरक्का में यात्रियों को नॉर्मल किराया लगा।

विक्रमशिला, सूरत और गया-हावड़ा में भी पहले ही तरह ही किराया लगा। सीनियर डीसीएम पवन कुमार ने बताया, जीरो के साथ जिन ट्रेनों का नंबर शुरू है, उसमें स्पेशल किराया का प्रावधान है। लेकिन कुछ ट्रेनों में कैटेगरी के अनुसार किराया नार्मल किया गया है। ट्रेनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से सामान्य होने पर सभी ट्रेनों से स्पेशल किराया हटेगा।

10 माह बाद रौनक; दौड़ी फरक्का दादर, जनसेवा और दानापुर इंटरसिटी

भागलपुर के रेलयात्रियों की यात्रा मंगलवार को मंगलमय रही। करीब 10 माह बाद स्टेशन से तीन ट्रेनें तय समय पर चलनी शुरू हो गईं। इससे यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत मिली। सुबह 5.35 बजे दानापुर इंटरसिटी भागलपुर से खुली। फिर सुबह 9 बजे मुंबई के लिए एलटीटी दादर एक्सप्रेस और दोपहर 2.05 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर के लिए जनसेवा तय समय पर चली।

इस बीच मालदा टाउन से चली फरक्का रात 11.37 बजे भागलपुर पहुंच गई। इसके चलने से पटना, पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय नगर (मुगलसराय) और दिल्ली की यात्रा आसान हाे गई। फरक्का अक्टूबर में भी खुली थी, लेकिन कोहरे की मार से 31 जनवरी तक रद्द कर दिया गया था। दादर, जनसेवा और दानापुर इंटरसिटी लॉकडाउन में बंद कर दी गई थी।

सभी ट्रेनाें फुल होकर रवाना हुईं। ट्रेन के शुरू होने पर प्लेटफार्म पर बड़ी संख्या में यात्रियों की भीड़ उमड़ी। 95% यात्री बिना मास्क नजर आए। कहीं कोई चेकिंग नहीं हुई। ट्रेनों के चलने पर यूटीएस के सभी काउंटर खोल दिए गए। टिकट के लिए कतार लगाने को आरपीएफ और जीआरपी भी तैनात रहे।

