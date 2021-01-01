पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व आज:लोकतंत्र के आदर्शों को जीवंत रखना जिम्मेदारी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर शहर में जगह-जगह आयोजित हुए कार्यक्रम, शहीदों को किया नमन

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सोमवार को शहीदों शहीदों को नमन किया गया। सामाजिक संस्था नागरिक विकास समिति की ओर से तिलकामांझी चौक पर किया गया। इस अवसर पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि आजादी के लिए जिन वीर सपूतों ने अपनी जान की आहुति दी, अपने अनवरत संघर्ष से हमें आजादी दिलाई उन सपूतों को हम कतई भुला नहीं सकते हैं।

उनके आदर्शों को जीवंत बनाये रखना उनके प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। देश के सपूतों को हम सभी नमन करते हैंl इस अवसर पर नागरिक विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष जियाउर रहमान ,डॉ आर के सिन्हा, सलाहकार रमण कर्ण, सत्यनारायण प्रसाद, राकेश रंजन केसरी, आनंद श्रीवास्तव, कृष्णा साह, विष्णु साह, अजय सिन्हा, एजाज अली रोज ने एक स्कवर में कहा कि राष्ट्रभक्त वह सभी हैं जो देश के लिए किसी न किसी रूप में अपना योगदान दे रहे हैं।

हम सभी समाज के सिपाही को अपने अपने कर्तव्यों के प्रति जागरूक रहना चाहिए। शहीदों को नमन कार्यक्रम में रत्ना गुप्ता, संगीता सिंह, हरदीप कौर, फरहद जमी, जुगनू, महताब आलम, अभिषेक, दीपक गुप्ता, अशोक साह, सरदार हरजिंदर सिंह, सर्वेंद्र सिन्हा, मनोज सिंह सहित अन्य कई कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

खेलकूद प्रतियाेगिता का किया आयाेजन
भागलपुर|समवेत संस्था की ओर से साेमवार काे गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर लालूचक नाथनगर में बच्चों के लिए खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई। दौड़ प्रतियोगिता सीनियर वर्ग में भवेश ने प्रथम, सुमित द्वितीय और सोनू ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। जूनियर वर्ग में श्याम प्रथम, गजानंद द्वितीय तथा अमृता तृतीय स्थान पर रहे ।

मटका फोड़ में शिबू नीतू प्रथम, अविष नैना द्वितीय स्थान पर रहीं । सुई धागा रेस में सीनियर वर्ग में सोनी ने प्रथम, धनिया ने द्वितीय और नीतू ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। वहीं जूनियर वर्ग में मनीषा प्रथम, मौसम द्वितीय और अंजलि तृतीय स्थान पर रही। जलेबी रेस में कृष्णा प्रथम, भवेश द्वितीय एवं शिवचरण तृतीय स्थान पर रहे।

स्टेशन अधीक्षक फहराएंगे झंडा
गणतंत्र दिवस पर भागलपुर स्टेशन पर सुबह 8.30 बजे स्टेशन अधीक्षक समर कुमार सिंह झंडा फहराएंगे। जबकि सुबह 9 बजे आरपीएफ पोस्ट पर इंस्पेक्टर अनिल कुमार सिंह, 9.30 बजे जीआरपी इंचार्ज अरविंद कुमार और 10 बजे रेल अस्पताल में मंडल चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार झंडोत्ताेलन करेंगे।

आज सैंडिस में प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगी​​​​​​​
गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को सभी सरकारी गैर सरकारी व शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, पार्टी कार्यालयों में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। राष्ट्रीय पर्व को लेकर शहर में इसकी तैयारी जोरों से चल रही है।मुख्य समारोह सैंडिस कंपाउंड में होगा जहां प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किनी सुबह 9 बजे झंडोत्तोलन करेंगी।

इसके अलावा भागलपुर प्रमंडलीय डाक अधीक्षक कार्यालय में सुबह 8:30 बजे, प्रधान डाकघर परिसर में सुबह 8 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराए जाएंगे। सीटीएस नाथ्नगर, आनंदराम ढांढनियां सरस्वती विद्यामंदिर सहित अन्य जगहों पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया जाएगा। मुस्लिम माइनॉरिटी इंटर कॉलेज में 8:45 बजे झंडा फहराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
