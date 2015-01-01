पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीएमबीयू:बहाली बंद, राजभवन की सिंडिकेट और अन्य बैठकाें पर राेक

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजभवन ने संविदा पर तृतीय और चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारियाें की बहाली तथा गेस्ट फैकल्टी की नियुक्ति के मंसूबाें पर पानी फेर दिया है। उसने 17 दिसंबर काे हाेने वाली सिंडिकेट की बैठक पर राेक लगा दी। इस बैठक में बहालियाें का प्रस्ताव रखा जाना था। सिंडिकेट के साथ ही राजभवन ने एकेडमिक काउंसिल, पद सृजन और अंतर्लिनीकरण व स्थिरीकरण समिति की बैठकाें की भी अनुमति टीएमबीयू काे नहीं दी है। इसके बाद टीएमबीयू ने इन बैठकाें काे स्थगित करने की अधिसूचना मंगलवार काे जारी कर दी।

पद सृजन, अन्तर्लीनीकरण एवं स्थिरीकरण समिति की बैठक 16 दिसंबर को वीसी कार्यालय में, सिंडिकेट की बैठक 17 को सिंडिकेट हॉल व एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक 23 दिसंबर को कुलपति आवास में होनी थी। बैठक स्थगित हाेने की सूचना पीआरओ डाॅ. दीपक कुमार दिनकर ने जारी की। हालांकि स्थगित का निश्चित वजह नहीं बताया है। उन्होंने अपरिहार्य शब्द उपयाेग किया गया है।

25 नवंबर काे डाॅ. चाैधरी काे प्रभारी वीसी नियुक्त किए जाने के साथ ही राजभवन के अपर सचिव राम अनुग्रह नारायण सिंह ने एक और पत्र जारी किया था। इसमें कहा था कि डाॅ. चाैधरी नीतिगत निर्णय नहीं लेंगे। नीतिगत निर्णयाें में प्राेन्नति, वित्त, नियुक्ति से जुड़ी बैठक, सीनेट, सिंडिकेट, एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक शामिल रहती है।

17 दिसंबर काे तय की गई सिंडिकेट की बैठक का एजेंडा भी तय हो गया था। ऐसे में सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या प्रभारी वीसी ने इस बैठक की अनुमति राजभवन से ली थी? इधर, प्रभारी वीसी की नियुक्ति का विराेध कर रहे छात्र जदयू के विश्वविद्यालय अध्यक्ष साेमू राज ने कहा कि बैठकाें पर राेक लगने से संगठन की आंशिक जीत हुई है।

