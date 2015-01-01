पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा का बढ़ा जनाधार:पीरपैंती और बिहपुर में वापसी, कहलगांव में कांग्रेस का गढ़ ताेड़ा, 2015 में एक सीट भी नहीं जीती थी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
बिहपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ई. शैलेन्द्र जीतने के बाद समर्थकों के साथ।
  • 2015 की तुलना में महागठबंधन की खिसकी जमीन, लेकिन राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने जदयू से नाथनगर की सीट छीन ली

इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव की तस्वीर शुरुआत से लेकर रिजल्ट आने तक हर पल बदलती रही। इसमें जहां भाजपा का जनाधार बढ़ा वहीं जदयू के साथ-साथ कांग्रेस और राजद का जनाधार घटा है। पिछली बार भागलपुर के सात विधानसभा सीट से एनडीए का सूपड़ा साफ हाे गया था, हालांकि उस समय जदयू महागठबंधन में था और लाेजपा भाजपा के साथ चुनाव मैदान में थी। लेकिन इस बार एनडीए ने वापसी की है। उसके खाते में सात में से पांच सीटें आई हैं। राजद काे नाथनगर की एक सीट मिली है।

जीत के बाद समर्थकों के साथ पीरपैंती के भाजपा प्रत्याशी ललन पासवान।
उसने जदयू से यह सीट छीनी है। पीरपैंती और बिहपुर में जहां उसने वापसी की है वहीं कहलगांव में कांग्रेस का गढ़ ताेड़ दिया है। हालांकि भागलपुर सीट पर भाजपा कब्जा नहीं कर सकी। उस सीट काे कांग्रेस ने बचा लिया। भागलपुर में 2015 में 10658 वाेटाें से भाजपा की हार हुई थी। इस बार लाेजपा के साथ-साथ भाजपा के बागी विजय साह भी मैदान में थे। कुल मिलाकर भाजपा की हार भले ही हुई हाे पर वह जीत के बिल्कुल करीब जाकर वापस लाैटी है।

कहलगांव से जीत के बाद प्रमाणपत्र के साथ भाजपा प्रत्याशी पवन यादव।
नाथनगर में 2015 में वर्तमान सांसद अजय मंडल ने एनडीए के लाेजपा काे 7825 वाेटाें से हराया था। लेकिन उपचुनाव में दुबारा जदयू के ही लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल ने जीत हासिल की, लेकिन इस बार जदयू अपनी सीट नहीं बचा पाया। यहां लगातार एक ही दल से प्रत्याशी रहने की वजह से एंटी इनकंबेंसी का भी प्रत्याशी काे सामना करना पड़ा। यह सीट राजद के खाते में चली गई।

बिहपुर में ई. शैलेंद्र काे एंटी इनकंबेंसी का मिला फायदा

सुल्तानगंज में 2015 में जदयू के सुबाेध राय ने रालाेसपा काे 37397 वाेटाें से परास्त किया था। इस बार प्रत्याशी बदलने पर ही सीट जदयू के खाते में गयी। बिहपुर में पिछली बार पूर्व सांसद बुलाे मंडल की पत्नी वर्षा रानी राजद की विधायक थीं। उन्हाेंने 12716 वाेटाें से भाजपा के इंजीनियर शैलेंद्र काे हराया था, लेकिन इस बार भाजपा ने अपना जनाधार बढ़ाया। यहां राजद के बुलाे मंडल काे एंटी इनकंबेंसी का सामना करना पड़ा गाेपालपुर में जदयू ने पिछली बार 5169 वाेटाें से भाजपा प्रत्याशी काे हराया था।

यहां से लगातार चाैथी बार जदयू ने जीत हासिल कर अपने जनादेश काे और मजबूत कर लिया है। जिस तरह चुनाव से पहले जदयू प्रत्याशी पूरे पांच साल तक विवादाें में रहे, कयास यही लगाए जा रहे थे कि इस बार जदयू वहां से सीट लूज कर सकती है, क्याेंकि लाेजपा से भी उसे खतरा था। लेकिन जदयू ने अपनी सीट बचा ली। कहलगांव से पिछली बार पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष सदानंद सिंह ने 21229 वाेटाें से एनडीए के लाेजपा प्रत्याशी काे हराया था।

इस बार उन्हाेंने अपने बेटे शुभानंद मुकेश काे उतारा था, लेकिन कांग्रेस वहां अपनी सीट नहीं बचा पायी। इस बार कांग्रेस काे पछाड़ कर भाजपा के पवन यादव ने पहली बार वहां से जीत दर्ज की है। पीरपैंती में पिछली बार राजद ने भाजपा काे 5144 वाेटाें से हराया था लेकिन इन पांच वर्षाें के बीच भाजपा ने अपनी जमीन वहां बेहतर तरीके से तैयार कर ली।

इस बार उसकी वापसी हुई है। भाजपा के ललन पासवान ने राजद के विधायक रामविलास पासवान काे हरा दिया है। भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक अमन पासवान ने बागी हाेकर निर्दलीय किस्मत आजमाया पर चुनाव हार गए।

