विस चुनाव:बदला आंकड़ा, कहलगांव में 62 और सुल्तानगंज में 52.07 फीसदी मतदान

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीठासीन पदाधिकारी की डायरी से मिलान करने के बाद आयाेग काे भेजी रिपाेर्ट

प्रेक्षक व आरओ की माैजूदगी में गुरुवार काे कहलगांव व सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हुए मतदान के बाद महिला आईटीआई स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम में स्क्रूटनी का काम चला। प्राइजडिंग अफसर की रिपाेर्ट का अध्ययन किया गया। उनके दिए गए वाेटिंग फीसदी काे एक साथ जमा कर मिलान किया गया। जिसके बाद दाेनाें विधानसभा क्षेत्र में वाेटिंग का प्रतिशत बदल गया। कहलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र का वाेटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ा है जबकि सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा का कम हुआ है।
स्क्रूटनी के बाद सीआईएसफ और बिहार पुलिस का ईवीएम पर पहरा
बुधवार काे ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम में सील हाे गया है। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा में दाे तरह का पहरा बिठाया गया है। सीआईएसएफ जवानाें के साथ-साथ बिहार पुलिस के एसएलाआर दस्ते से लैस जवानाें काे भी सुरक्षा में तैनात किया गया है। स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर मेटल डिटेक्टर लगाया गया है। 24 घंटे जवानाें की निगरानी में ईवीएम रहेगी। स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा भी कड़ी कर दी गई है। महिला आईटीआई के गेट पर भी सीआईएसएफ जवानाें की तैनाती की गई है।

कहलगांव : 2015 की तुलना में पांच फीसदी अधिक पड़े वाेट
कहलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 61.95 फीसदी यानी 62 फीसद वाेटिंग हुई है। 2015 के चुनाव में यहां 57.41 फीसद वाेटिंग हुई थी। इस बार यहां पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में करीब पांच फीसद वाेटिंग में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। बुधवार शाम छह बजे तक यहां का वाेटिंग फीसद 57.1 थी जाे स्क्रूटनी के बाद पांच फीसद बढ़ी है।

इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 3 लाख 30 हजार 965 वाेटराें में से कुल दाे लाख पांच हजार 25 वाेटराें ने मतदान में भाग लिया। जिसमें से एक लाख 74 हजार 357 पुरुष में से एक लाख छह हजार 279 तथा कुल 1 लाख 56 हजार 605 महिला वाेटर में से 98 हजार 746 ने मतदान में भाग लिया। कहलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र के आरओ सुजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 62 फीसद वाेटिंग हुई है।
सुल्तानगंज : 2015 की तुलना में दाे फीसदी अधिक मतदान हुआ
सुल्तानगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हुई वाेटिंग की रिपाेर्ट चुनाव आयाेग काे भेज दी गई। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 52.07 फीसद वाेटिंग हुई है। जाे कि 2015 में कुल वाेटिंग फीसद 50.08 से दाे फीसदी अधिक है। बुधवार शाम छह बजे तक यहां की वाेटिंग फीसदी 54.3 थी। जाे स्क्रूटनी के बाद दाे फीसद कम हुई है।

इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 3 लाख 27 हजार 113 वाेटराें में से एक लाख 70 हजार 337 वाेटराें ने मतदान किया। इसमें से एक लाख 73 हजार 39 पुरुषाें में से 90 हजार 583 तथा कुल एक लाख 54 हजार 54 महिलाओं में से 79 हजार 754 ने मतदान में भाग लिया। कुल 52.35 फीसद पुरुष तथा 51.77 फीसद महिलाओं ने मतदान किया है। कुल 56 हजार 104 वाेटराें ने ईपिक का प्रयाेग किया है।

